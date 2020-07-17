1424 Hastings Crescent

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wow! Stylish End Enit Town home at Hastings Plan loaded with Designer Upgrades!Smith+ Noble Fabric Roller Blinds throughout. Covered front porch+flexible open floor plan on the main level provides ease in entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors are carried throughout the living + dining areas, kitchen and great room. The kitchen boasts white shaker style cabinetry, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances + center island with breakfast bar opens to expanded dining area and great room w/door to the rear deck. Spacious romantic owner's suite offers walk-in closet, dual counters, chrome fixtures +ceramic tile tub/shower combination w/glass enclosure. Two bedrooms, hall bath + laundry on 2nd floor. Finished game room w/ high ceilings is an added bonus. Freshly painted interior 2019+ remote controls for ceiling fans. Sidewalk community w/ locally owned restaurants + shops. A+ location to I-79+Rte 19, walk to Boyce, Mayview+Fairview Parks! This one Shines w/Many Improvements