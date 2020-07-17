All apartments in Allegheny County
1424 Hastings Crescent
1424 Hastings Crescent

1424 Hastings Crescent · No Longer Available
Location

1424 Hastings Crescent, Allegheny County, PA 15017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wow! Stylish End Enit Town home at Hastings Plan loaded with Designer Upgrades!Smith+ Noble Fabric Roller Blinds throughout. Covered front porch+flexible open floor plan on the main level provides ease in entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors are carried throughout the living + dining areas, kitchen and great room. The kitchen boasts white shaker style cabinetry, granite counters, upgraded stainless steel appliances + center island with breakfast bar opens to expanded dining area and great room w/door to the rear deck. Spacious romantic owner's suite offers walk-in closet, dual counters, chrome fixtures +ceramic tile tub/shower combination w/glass enclosure. Two bedrooms, hall bath + laundry on 2nd floor. Finished game room w/ high ceilings is an added bonus. Freshly painted interior 2019+ remote controls for ceiling fans. Sidewalk community w/ locally owned restaurants + shops. A+ location to I-79+Rte 19, walk to Boyce, Mayview+Fairview Parks! This one Shines w/Many Improvements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Hastings Crescent have any available units?
1424 Hastings Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allegheny County, PA.
What amenities does 1424 Hastings Crescent have?
Some of 1424 Hastings Crescent's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Hastings Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Hastings Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Hastings Crescent pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Hastings Crescent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allegheny County.
Does 1424 Hastings Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Hastings Crescent offers parking.
Does 1424 Hastings Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Hastings Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Hastings Crescent have a pool?
No, 1424 Hastings Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Hastings Crescent have accessible units?
No, 1424 Hastings Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Hastings Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 Hastings Crescent has units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Hastings Crescent have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Hastings Crescent does not have units with air conditioning.
