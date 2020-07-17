All apartments in Allegheny County
Find more places like 1063 Geyer Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allegheny County, PA
/
1063 Geyer Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

1063 Geyer Road

1063 Geyer Road · (412) 821-3355 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1063 Geyer Road, Allegheny County, PA 15209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1063 Geyer Road · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
2 Bedroom House in Shaler - Key Features

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Open Concept Living Room/Dining Area
Equipped Kitchen
Basement
Laundry Hook Ups
Off Street Parking
Application Fee: $40.00
Pets Considered on a Case by Case Basis (dogs must be 30lbs or under)

This 2 bedroom duplex, with off street parking, is located on the border of Shaler and Millvale and is more than meets the eye from the exterior. The main living area is an open concept with the living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and even microwave! The second floor has the 2 bedrooms and bathroom. Finally, the basement has laundry hookups and plenty of storage.

This house is close to the bus line. Routes 8 and 28 are a short distance away along with I279. Also, it is minutes to Downtown Pittsburgh, Lawrenceville, the North Hills, Troy Hill/Reserve and much more.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (gas, electric and water/sewage/garbage). Sorry we do not participate in the Section 8 program. Pets considered on a case by case basis and pets fees do apply. To inquire, give us a call at 412-821-3355 or email us at rentals@rpirentals.com .

(RLNE3250703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 Geyer Road have any available units?
1063 Geyer Road has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1063 Geyer Road have?
Some of 1063 Geyer Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 Geyer Road currently offering any rent specials?
1063 Geyer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 Geyer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1063 Geyer Road is pet friendly.
Does 1063 Geyer Road offer parking?
Yes, 1063 Geyer Road offers parking.
Does 1063 Geyer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1063 Geyer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 Geyer Road have a pool?
No, 1063 Geyer Road does not have a pool.
Does 1063 Geyer Road have accessible units?
No, 1063 Geyer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 Geyer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1063 Geyer Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1063 Geyer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1063 Geyer Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1063 Geyer Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

526 Penn Avenue
526 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr
Monroeville, PA 15146
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
5424 Fifth Avenue
5424 Fifth Avenue Apt. 108
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
The Avalon Apartment Homes
841 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PAMcKeesport, PASwissvale, PA
Crafton, PABrentwood, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PAWilkinsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAWashington, PASteubenville, OHUniontown, PANew Castle, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity