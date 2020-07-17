1063 Geyer Road

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave range

2 Bedroom House in Shaler - Key Features



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Open Concept Living Room/Dining Area

Equipped Kitchen

Basement

Laundry Hook Ups

Off Street Parking

Application Fee: $40.00

Pets Considered on a Case by Case Basis (dogs must be 30lbs or under)



This 2 bedroom duplex, with off street parking, is located on the border of Shaler and Millvale and is more than meets the eye from the exterior. The main living area is an open concept with the living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and even microwave! The second floor has the 2 bedrooms and bathroom. Finally, the basement has laundry hookups and plenty of storage.



This house is close to the bus line. Routes 8 and 28 are a short distance away along with I279. Also, it is minutes to Downtown Pittsburgh, Lawrenceville, the North Hills, Troy Hill/Reserve and much more.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (gas, electric and water/sewage/garbage). Sorry we do not participate in the Section 8 program. Pets considered on a case by case basis and pets fees do apply. To inquire, give us a call at 412-821-3355 or email us at rentals@rpirentals.com .



