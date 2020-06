Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Larger than it looks!! Ready to move in 6 Large bedrooms. Large eat in kitchen. Living room. New Bathrooms, New carpet upper and lower bedrooms, Blinds on windows, Hardwood floors main level. Washer and Dryer on site for tenant use. New AC. Use bedrooms for other uses such as additional TV room or office etc. if desired.

Close to Shell Plant