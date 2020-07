Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

918 E 7th Street Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Home In The Dalles - Look no further, this home is perfect! This 3 bedroom and 2 bath house has a fully remodeled interior and is located on a quiet street with a private backyard. Enjoy an open concept living space and kitchen with new appliances. The master suite includes a bathroom with double sinks and a spacious walk in shower. There is plenty of storage with a 2 car garage and a separate full size laundry room. ?



Rent: $1650.00



Deposit: $2,475.00



Lease Terms: 1-year lease



Pet Policy: Please inquire about pet policy



Laundry Facilities: Hookups



Utilities: none



Appliances: Refrigerator, stove/oven



Yard Care:: Tenant Responsible for the exterior of their unit



Availability: July



(RLNE4184307)