The Dalles, OR
500 W 17th St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

500 W 17th St

500 West 17th Street · (541) 386-7368 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

500 West 17th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 500 W 17th St · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Home for Rent in The Dalles, OR - Upper-level duplex available for rent in The Dalles, OR. Unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and about 1,100 square feet of living space. All utilities are included in the lease (electricity, water/sewer, garbage and gas). Pets are not allowed at this property. One year lease requirement. Security deposit in the amount of $2,025 due at signing. Tenant screening criteria includes: credit score requirement of 650+, household income verification of at least 2.5 times the monthly rent and criminal & eviction record review.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 W 17th St have any available units?
500 W 17th St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 500 W 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
500 W 17th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 W 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 500 W 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Dalles.
Does 500 W 17th St offer parking?
No, 500 W 17th St does not offer parking.
Does 500 W 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 W 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 W 17th St have a pool?
No, 500 W 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 500 W 17th St have accessible units?
No, 500 W 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 W 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 W 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 W 17th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 W 17th St does not have units with air conditioning.
