Talent, OR
20 Logan Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

20 Logan Way

20 Logan Way · (541) 899-2030
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20 Logan Way, Talent, OR 97540
Talent

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20 Logan Way · Avail. now

$3,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished 3bd/2.5ba, minutes to Shakespeare! - Less than 10 minute drive to Ashland. Ten Minute walk from House to: 2 super breakfast cafes, good pizza place, a fine dining establishment & best Coffeeshop in region + Check out Hermeticus for cool vintage art, books. NEWSFLASH: There are now Nine Wineries & Vineyards within 3 miles of the house. We especially like Paschal & Aurora.

Enter the foyer and turn right to the gourmet kitchen with island...a great place to land your groceries or goodies from boutique shopping. Enjoy generous counter space for cooking and the large dining table for friend & family gatherings. Enjoy the well equipped kitchen; gas stove top, spices, numerous utensils, wine glasses, mixing bowls, extensive pots, pans.

Straight from the foyer you'll find the cozy living room, complete with 43 inch tv, and 2 sofas to flop down on. Head up the carpeted stairway to 3 spacious bedrooms.

This adorable house is filled with countless extra touches to ensure you truly feel at home; reading lamps in each of the three Queen bedrooms. Light and bright atmosphere, extra-clean home.

Sleeps total of 8: with 6 in the three bedrooms and on the sofas in living room.

Attached single car garage off the dining room. There is also a powder room on the first floor.

Lovely front porch and back patio as well as small fenced area. House is filled with lovely art and plants.
Very centrally located, just 1 mile from I-5, Five miles from Ashland, 7 miles from Medford. Peaceful, friendly, beautifully landscaped neighborhood.

Bus stop is around the corner. Bus service in this area is somewhat limited. Nearby bike path extends at least 15 miles.

A true home away from home in desirable neighborhood has colorful art, rugs & houseplants. Lots of little touches anticipating your every need. Downstairs you'll find a fully equipped kitchen with every type pot, pan, bowl, utensil and spice imaginable. Couch throws, family games & movies in living room. Upstairs, reading lamps on each side of the bed. Every weight blanket, comforter & pillow provided for your evening comfort.

1450 sq ft

RATE: $3850/mo (all utilities included; electric, water/sewer, trash, landscaping, TV, and wifi

Cleaning Charges: $350 non refundable cleaning fee for a full and reasonable cleaning (3 hrs max).

THIS IS A NON SMOKING PROPERTY. There is a $350 cleaning charge if there is smoking in the home.

PETS: Pet possible with additional fee. (Size and breed restrictions may apply)

OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Electric, Internet, Garbage, City Water, City Sewer, Gas

TENANT PAID: None unless over reasonable amount stated in reservation sheet/lease.

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator,Gas Stove,Toaster Over, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

PLEASE CALL 541-899-7789 TO BOOK!

To see a complete list of our current rentals please visit us online at http://www.expertprops.com

(RLNE5485904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

