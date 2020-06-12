22 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Redmond, OR

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2464 NW 8th St
2464 NW 8th St, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1460 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Duplex (APPLICATION PENDING) - * 3 Bedroom / 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
375 NE Maple Ln
375 NE Maple Ln, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1680 sqft
Brand new single level homes conveniently located in NE Redmond! - 3 bedroom 2 bath, attractive light and bright floor plan with open great room concept.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3152 SW Juniper Ave
3152 Southwest Juniper Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1292 sqft
Single Level Home in Redmond - Fenced Backyard! - Adorable single level home found on the corner lot of SW Juniper Ave and SW 32nd Ct. The cozy living room receives great natural light and features a gas fireplace.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4091 SW Tommy Armour Ln
4091 Southwest Tommy Armour Lane, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2148 sqft
4091 SW Tommy Armour Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Homes in The Greens of Redmond (APPLICATION PENDING) - * 3 Bedroom / 3 Bathroom * Upstairs Bonus Room With Full Bathroom * Large RV Parking Area * Double Attached Garage With Additional Golf Cart

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2505 NE 7th Ln.
2505 Northeast 7th Lane, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
2505 NE 7th Ln.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
149 NW Antler Loop
149 Northwest Antler Loop, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1523 sqft
149 NW Antler Loop Available 07/09/20 Gorgeous Home with Landscaped Back Yard! - Beautiful home close to schools and parks! Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2540 NW Greenwood Ave
2540 NW Greenwood Ave, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1551 sqft
2540 NW Greenwood Ave Available 07/08/20 2540 NW Greewood Avenue - This 1551 sq. ft. single-level, three-bedroom and two-bath home, offers both space and comfort with a fantastic, open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2524 SW Cascade Mountain Ln
2524 Southwest Cascade Mountain Lane, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
This newly remodeled Duplex feels like it is brand new. Great layout with 3 bedrooms upstairs, and kitchen, laundry and living room downstairs. Make yourself home at the gas fireplace in the living room, or walk into your own private backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2941 SW 31st St
2941 Southwest 31st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Tentatively available 6/11/2020. 3bed/2bath duplex with a single car garage and fenced yard. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping. Rent- $1395 plus $100 additional for W/S/G. (Excessive overages to be charged to the tenant.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
730 NE Negus Pl
730 Northeast Negus Place, Redmond, OR
Tentatively available 06/10/2020. Pets considered. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home will not disappoint! All new flooring and Paint. Double car garage, fireplace, large Bedrooms and closets. Fully fenced yard. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer hook-ups.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2045 NW Kilnwood Pl
2045 Northwest Kilnwood Place, Redmond, OR
FURNISHED!! Tentatively available 07/15/2020. 1 small dog considered. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, 1929 SqFt. ( 4th bed used as den/office) This beautifully furnished craftsman home available for short term lease.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1080 NW Redwood Ave
1080 Northwest Redwood Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Available now. No pets. Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home in NW Redmond. Close to Quince Park, Schools, dry canyon and shopping. Laminate wood flooring downstairs, nicely appointed kitchen with tile counters and hickory cabinets.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1357 NE 5th St
1357 Northeast 5th Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2010 sqft
Tentatively available 06/10/2020. One dog considered under 15 pounds. This large 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has nice open floor plan with large living and family room. Fully fenced yard, double car garage and storage shed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2443 Southwest 31st Street
2443 Southwest 31st Street, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1008 sqft
Updated 3 BR / 1 BA home in quiet walkable neighborhood! Look no further for your new home in a desirable and quiet neighborhood in southwest Redmond.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2814 SW Indian Circle
2814 Southwest Indian Circle, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1484 sqft
Well Maintained Townhome - AVAILABLE NOW! - Adorable townhome on the south west side of Redmond in Juniper Glen North. 3 bedrooms are privately located upstairs including an oversized master bedroom complete with a double vanity ensuite.

1 of 21

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
3612 SW Pumice Ave
3612 Southwest Pumice Avenue, Redmond, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1743 sqft
$500 credit on the 1st month rent! Beautiful brand new house with open floor plan. - This Middleton combines style and space in a two-story home plan.
Results within 1 mile of Redmond

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2902 NW Spruce Ave
2902 Northwest Spruce Avenue, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2892 sqft
Log Home on Acreage 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in NW Redmond (APPLICATION PENDING) - Log Home on 1+ Acres * 3 Bedrooms / 2.
Results within 5 miles of Redmond

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8191 17th St
8191 Northwest 17th Street, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Brand New Home with a View of Smith Rock! - Brand new home, 3 bedrooms 1 bath, 1 car garage on .25 acre lot. View of Smith Rock. Ablolutely no smoking, small dog is okay, upon owner approval.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20930 Gift Road
20930 Gift Road, Deschutes County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
20930 Gift Road Available 07/13/20 Beautiful Home in the Country with Views, Decks, Garage etc. - This house on Gift Road is situated perfectly just outside of town, with lots of privacy, views of the mountains and plenty of space inside and out.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
2060 Mountain Quail
2060 Southwest Mountain Quail Drive, Eagle Crest, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1850 sqft
Tentatively Available 7/10/2020. Pet considered. This beautiful Eagle Crest home is located on the 14th hole of the Resort Course. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 decks, stunning views, double car garage. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8414 Forest Ridge Loop
8414 Forest Ridge Loop, Eagle Crest, OR
8414 Forest Ridge Loop Available 06/01/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath FURNISHED - Eagle Crest - Two Car Garage- Short or Long Term - 4 Bed 3.5 Bath fully furnished 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome with 2 car garage. located on Golf Course in Eagle Crest.
Results within 10 miles of Redmond

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
14866 SW Juniper Drive
14866 Juniper Drive, Crook County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1344 sqft
VIDEO TOUR Available now. Pet/livestock considered. Manufactured cabin/home on 2 acres. This nice, peaceful, quiet property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite countertops in the master bath and kitchen.

