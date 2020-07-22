Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:38 PM

57 Apartments for rent in Philomath, OR with parking

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
400 N 9th St.
400 North 9th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2013 sqft
Charming Single Family Home -400 N 9th Philomath - One level living with kitchen and small dining room, large living room and huge deck.Three bedrooms and two beautiful tiled baths on main level.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2620 Newton St.
2620 Newton Street, Philomath, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
2620 Newton St. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Elegant 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms In Philomath - Elegant, open concept! Within walking distance to schools and some of the best places in the valley to dine, this 4 bed/3.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
330 N 18th Street
330 North 18th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Cozy, Pet-Friendly House with Carport. - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
Results within 5 miles of Philomath
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
23 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
4 Units Available
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
With just a short walk to OSU campus, public transportation and Reser Stadium right next door, you wont need much else.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:05 PM
4 Units Available
Chintimini
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
624 NW 16th Street
624 Northwest 16th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2716 sqft
624 NW 16th Street Available 09/01/20 Beautiful and large 3 bedroom + 2 bath house right by Franklin Square Park - Great one level house close to a park and shopping.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
806 SW Western Blvd.
806 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1824 sqft
806 SW Western Blvd.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1046 NW 26th St.
1046 Northwest 26th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
1046 NW 26th St. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
2700 sqft
New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html • Brand new home within walking distance of OSU Campus just a few blocks from Fred Meyer! • Every bedroom is a master suite.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1103 NW 27th Street
1103 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
1103 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Small Pet Friendly spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
1822 sqft
5 bed, 1.5 bath on a quiet cul de sac - One story floor plan house on a quiet street, close to shopping. Off street parking. Washer and dryer included. Pets OK. Video tour and applications on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
345 NW 23rd St
345 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
6 Bedrooms
$3,195
345 NW 23rd St Available 07/31/20 Large 3 Story Remodeled Home *Risk Free!* - Large 3 story older home that has been remodeled! 5 bedrooms, plus a bonus room. High end appliances and kitchen updates. Large back yard and bonus space.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
216 NW 17th Street
216 Northwest 17th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated House Near OSU - Newly renovated 4-bedroom/1-bathroom split house lower unit just two blocks from OSU campus available NOW! Off-street parking provided Washer/Dryer located in basement included in the lease OWNER pays

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
170 SE Goodnight
170 Southeast Goodnight Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1294 sqft
170 SE Goodnight Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ SE Corvallis ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50.00 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2010 SW 3rd St. #23
2010 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
924 sqft
Sunrise Mobile Residence- 2010 SW 3rd, #23, Corvallis - Delightful one level -three bedroom, two bath home. Tub in main bath, shower in master. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Storage shed in rear. Yard care included.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
2711 NW Taylor Ave
2711 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Single Level 4 Bedroom Corvallis Home! - Check out this darling single level 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths! Fantastic location - very near OSU, Chintimini park, great schools and shopping.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5552 SW Bluestem Pl.
5552 Southwest Bluestem Place, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1449 sqft
5552 SW Bluestem Pl. Available 08/01/20 5552 SW Bluestem--Corvallis - Convenient location with brand new carpet, paint and light fixtures.. Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, double garage, fenced yard. Laundry hook-ups. (RLNE4345965)

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2146 SW Butterfield Drive
2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1344 sqft
Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School, restaurants, and stores.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
434 NW 18th St.
434 Northwest 18th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1568 sqft
434 NW 18th St. Available 08/07/20 Cute Campus Close 3+ bedroom 1.5 bath home - Updated 1913 Home. Campus Close 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with bonus room. Full unfinished basement with lots of storage. Gas forced air furnace and gas water heater.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2835 SW Western Blvd #102
2835 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Oak Grove Commons Condo next to Reser Stadium - Oak Grove Commons Condominiums 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse style condominium. Ground floor: tandem 2 car garage. Main floor living room, dining room, kitchen and .5 bath.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3255 NW Fillmore Ave
3255 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2702 sqft
Spacious, Centrally Located 5-Bedroom Home - Check out this spacious and comfortable home, perfectly located walking distance from OSU Campus and near great parks and shopping! Five roomy bedrooms, two full baths, plus a huge downstairs rec room,

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
235 NW Kings Boulevard
235 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
1-Bedroom Unit Just Two Blocks From OSU Campus - Newly renovated 1-bedroom split house front unit just two blocks from OSU campus available JULY 10th! Off-street parking spot provided Decorative fireplace No Washer/Dryer hookups or onsite OWNER

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
132 NW 15th St.
132 Northwest 15th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,195
3288 sqft
132 NW 15th St. Available 08/28/20 The White House- 132 NW 15th - The White House 1/2 block from Monroe. Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. Large living and dining room, kitchen, basement area with washer and dryer. Off street parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Philomath, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Philomath apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

