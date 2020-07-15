30 Apartments for rent in Philomath, OR with garages

Apartment List
1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2620 Newton St.
2620 Newton Street, Philomath, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2500 sqft
2620 Newton St. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Elegant 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms In Philomath - Elegant, open concept! Within walking distance to schools and some of the best places in the valley to dine, this 4 bed/3.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
400 N 9th St.
400 North 9th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2013 sqft
Charming Single Family Home -400 N 9th Philomath - One level living with kitchen and small dining room, large living room and huge deck.Three bedrooms and two beautiful tiled baths on main level.
Results within 5 miles of Philomath
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1067 sqft
Fine apartments near Sunset Park. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Excellent community with basketball court, gym, pool and community garden. Convenient to golfing at Corvallis Country Club and grocery shopping at Safeway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
5 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
2700 sqft
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3255 NW Fillmore Ave
3255 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2702 sqft
Spacious, Centrally Located 5-Bedroom Home - Check out this spacious and comfortable home, perfectly located walking distance from OSU Campus and near great parks and shopping! Five roomy bedrooms, two full baths, plus a huge downstairs rec room,

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5260 SW Blueberry Dr.
5260 SW Blueberry Dr, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
5260 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/25/20 Furnished! 1.2 Miles from OSU - New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more. Locally managed by Chateau Management.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2206 NW Harrison Blvd
2206 Northwest Harrison Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom ~ 2 bath House in Great Location - Available Now!! 2 bedroom ~ 2 bathroom house for $1795 with washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement. Newer carpet and hard wood floors. Shed/one car garage and off street parking.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
170 SE Goodnight
170 Southeast Goodnight Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1294 sqft
170 SE Goodnight Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ SE Corvallis ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50.00 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5270 SW Blueberry Dr.
5270 Southwest Blueberry Drive, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2227 sqft
5270 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/24/20 New Furnished home! Ready for you! - Furnished New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512
2512 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512 Available 08/01/20 Tired of cramped apartments and dorms? Check this out... - • Brand new home (2015) within walking distance of OSU Campus 3 blocks from Fred Meyer! • Every bedroom is a master suite.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1925 NW Grant Ave
1925 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2193 sqft
5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Cat Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1046 NW 26th St.
1046 Northwest 26th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
1046 NW 26th St. Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1875 NW Grant Circle
1875 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
1875 NW Grant Circle Available 08/15/20 3 Bed 1 bath Ready for You! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
430 NW 13th
430 Northwest 13th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2517 sqft
430 NW 13th Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Close to Campus with Fenced Yard - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21 This 3 bedroom house is a quick walk to OSU Campus! Enjoy features such

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
3806 SW West Hills Rd.
3806 West Hills Road, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
2737 sqft
3806 SW West Hills Rd.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
621 NW 17th St
621 Northwest 17th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
864 sqft
621 NW 17th St Available 08/14/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Corvallis - Check out this darling 2 bedroom, one bath home, conveniently located in the heart of Corvallis near shopping, parks and OSU campus.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5552 SW Bluestem Pl.
5552 Southwest Bluestem Place, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1449 sqft
5552 SW Bluestem Pl. Available 08/01/20 5552 SW Bluestem--Corvallis - Convenient location with brand new carpet, paint and light fixtures.. Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, double garage, fenced yard. Laundry hook-ups. (RLNE4345965)

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1381 NW Dream Pl.
1381 Northwest Dream Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2316 sqft
1381 NW Dream Pl. Available 08/01/20 August Move In 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 4 Bathroom - *** Apply on our Website at: http://www.yourchateau.
Results within 10 miles of Philomath

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1182 NW Country Ct.
1182 Northwest Country Court, Benton County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2216 sqft
1182 NW Country Ct. Available 09/15/20 Furnished, Forest Oasis, 4 bed 2 bath on 1 Acre - This charming home is tucked away on a quiet street near the edge of Macdonald forest.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Corvallis
465 NE Conifer Blvd
465 Northeast Conifer Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1337 sqft
465 NE Conifer Blvd Available 08/07/20 Beautiful Townhome in Northwest Corvallis - Bright 3-bedroom townhome! This lovely home is filled with natural light and nestled in NW Corvallis, near the Hospital and Cheldelin Middle School.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Philomath, OR

Philomath apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

