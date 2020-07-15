/
3 bedroom apartments
53 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Philomath, OR
2620 Newton St.
2620 Newton Street, Philomath, OR
2620 Newton St. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Elegant 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms In Philomath - Elegant, open concept! Within walking distance to schools and some of the best places in the valley to dine, this 4 bed/3.
330 N 18th Street
330 North 18th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Cozy, Pet-Friendly House with Carport. - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
400 N 9th St.
400 North 9th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Single Family Home -400 N 9th Philomath - One level living with kitchen and small dining room, large living room and huge deck.Three bedrooms and two beautiful tiled baths on main level.
Results within 5 miles of Philomath
806 SW Western Blvd.
806 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
806 SW Western Blvd.
2859 NW Daylily
2859 Northwest Daylily Avenue, Corvallis, OR
2859 NW Daylily Available 08/10/20 Meadows Townhome - Across the street from City Park and close to Timberhill Athletic club and hiking trails. Four bedrooms, 3 baths, gas fireplace. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5917600)
West Hills
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.
Chintimini
1103 NW 27th Street
1103 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
1103 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Small Pet Friendly spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.
West Hills
4010 SW Western Blvd.
4010 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 bed 2 bath, Huge Yard, 1/2 mile to OSU - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html * 5 bedrooms.
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
5 bed, 2 bath on cul de sac - JULY AND AUGUST 2020 FREE - Summer move-in special - Whole summer 2020 FREE Quiet street, close to shopping Video tour and applications on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)
West Hills
2840 SW Morris Ave
2840 Southwest Morris Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1668 sqft
3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Reser Stadium - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 – 6/30/21 You’ll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a prime location within walking distance to
345 NW 23rd St
345 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
345 NW 23rd St Available 07/31/20 Large 3 Story Remodeled Home *Risk Free!* - Large 3 story older home that has been remodeled! 5 bedrooms, plus a bonus room. High end appliances and kitchen updates. Large back yard and bonus space.
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,
South Corvallis
2010 SW 3rd St. #23
2010 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
924 sqft
Sunrise Mobile Residence- 2010 SW 3rd, #23, Corvallis - Delightful one level -three bedroom, two bath home. Tub in main bath, shower in master. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Storage shed in rear. Yard care included.
3255 NW Fillmore Ave
3255 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
Spacious, Centrally Located 5-Bedroom Home - Check out this spacious and comfortable home, perfectly located walking distance from OSU Campus and near great parks and shopping! Five roomy bedrooms, two full baths, plus a huge downstairs rec room,
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.
250 NW 28th St
250 Northwest 28th Street, Corvallis, OR
250 NW 28th St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in sought after College Hill District - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2442374)
5260 SW Blueberry Dr.
5260 SW Blueberry Dr, Corvallis, OR
5260 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/25/20 Furnished! 1.2 Miles from OSU - New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more. Locally managed by Chateau Management.
130 NW 12th St.
130 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
Gorgeous Campus Home, 5 Large Sized Bedrooms - Gorgeous campus home 5 large sized bedrooms, updated kitchen, big back yard, finished basement with washer and dryer This home is truly one of a kind Updated home with keeping the charm and charter of
Chintimini
929 NW 28th St #A
929 Northwest 28th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Close to OSU! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in great location. Walking distance to OSU, Fred Meyers, less than a 5 minute walk to the co-op organic grocery, and very close to other restaurants and shops.
1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.
333 NW 15th St.
333 Northwest 15th Street, Corvallis, OR
333 NW 15th St. Available 08/05/20 Walk to campus - Spacious, charming older home just blocks from campus. Five bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great yard and patio. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5870107)
South Corvallis
170 SE Goodnight
170 Southeast Goodnight Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1294 sqft
170 SE Goodnight Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ SE Corvallis ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50.00 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
South Corvallis
2146 SW Butterfield Drive
2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR
Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School, restaurants, and stores.
5270 SW Blueberry Dr.
5270 Southwest Blueberry Drive, Corvallis, OR
5270 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/24/20 New Furnished home! Ready for you! - Furnished New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more.