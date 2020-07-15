Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

53 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Philomath, OR

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2620 Newton St.
2620 Newton Street, Philomath, OR
2620 Newton St. Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Elegant 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms In Philomath - Elegant, open concept! Within walking distance to schools and some of the best places in the valley to dine, this 4 bed/3.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
330 N 18th Street
330 North 18th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
950 sqft
Cozy, Pet-Friendly House with Carport. - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
400 N 9th St.
400 North 9th Street, Philomath, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming Single Family Home -400 N 9th Philomath - One level living with kitchen and small dining room, large living room and huge deck.Three bedrooms and two beautiful tiled baths on main level.
Results within 5 miles of Philomath

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
806 SW Western Blvd.
806 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
806 SW Western Blvd.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2859 NW Daylily
2859 Northwest Daylily Avenue, Corvallis, OR
2859 NW Daylily Available 08/10/20 Meadows Townhome - Across the street from City Park and close to Timberhill Athletic club and hiking trails. Four bedrooms, 3 baths, gas fireplace. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5917600)

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2941 SW Morris Ave.
2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
1103 NW 27th Street
1103 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
1103 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Small Pet Friendly spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
4010 SW Western Blvd.
4010 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 bed 2 bath, Huge Yard, 1/2 mile to OSU - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html * 5 bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
5 bed, 2 bath on cul de sac - JULY AND AUGUST 2020 FREE - Summer move-in special - Whole summer 2020 FREE Quiet street, close to shopping Video tour and applications on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West Hills
2840 SW Morris Ave
2840 Southwest Morris Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1668 sqft
3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Reser Stadium - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 – 6/30/21 You’ll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in a prime location within walking distance to

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
345 NW 23rd St
345 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
345 NW 23rd St Available 07/31/20 Large 3 Story Remodeled Home *Risk Free!* - Large 3 story older home that has been remodeled! 5 bedrooms, plus a bonus room. High end appliances and kitchen updates. Large back yard and bonus space.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2010 SW 3rd St. #23
2010 Southwest 3rd Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
924 sqft
Sunrise Mobile Residence- 2010 SW 3rd, #23, Corvallis - Delightful one level -three bedroom, two bath home. Tub in main bath, shower in master. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Storage shed in rear. Yard care included.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3255 NW Fillmore Ave
3255 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
Spacious, Centrally Located 5-Bedroom Home - Check out this spacious and comfortable home, perfectly located walking distance from OSU Campus and near great parks and shopping! Five roomy bedrooms, two full baths, plus a huge downstairs rec room,

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
250 NW 28th St
250 Northwest 28th Street, Corvallis, OR
250 NW 28th St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in sought after College Hill District - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2442374)

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5260 SW Blueberry Dr.
5260 SW Blueberry Dr, Corvallis, OR
5260 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/25/20 Furnished! 1.2 Miles from OSU - New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more. Locally managed by Chateau Management.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
130 NW 12th St.
130 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
Gorgeous Campus Home, 5 Large Sized Bedrooms - Gorgeous campus home 5 large sized bedrooms, updated kitchen, big back yard, finished basement with washer and dryer This home is truly one of a kind Updated home with keeping the charm and charter of

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Chintimini
929 NW 28th St #A
929 Northwest 28th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Close to OSU! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in great location. Walking distance to OSU, Fred Meyers, less than a 5 minute walk to the co-op organic grocery, and very close to other restaurants and shops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
333 NW 15th St.
333 Northwest 15th Street, Corvallis, OR
333 NW 15th St. Available 08/05/20 Walk to campus - Spacious, charming older home just blocks from campus. Five bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great yard and patio. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5870107)

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
170 SE Goodnight
170 Southeast Goodnight Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1294 sqft
170 SE Goodnight Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ SE Corvallis ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50.00 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
South Corvallis
2146 SW Butterfield Drive
2146 Southwest Butterfield Drive, Corvallis, OR
Pet Friendly! 4 bedroom Home in South Corvallis!! - A beautiful 1344 square foot 4 bed / 2 bath, manufactured home built in 1982, located within walking distance of Lincoln Elementary School, restaurants, and stores.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5270 SW Blueberry Dr.
5270 Southwest Blueberry Drive, Corvallis, OR
5270 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/24/20 New Furnished home! Ready for you! - Furnished New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more.

