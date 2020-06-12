/
3 bedroom apartments
84 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sherwood, OR
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
3 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1247 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
6 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1167 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 South Pinehurst Drive
22804 SW Pinehurst Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2700 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive
22804 Southwest Pinehurst Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2700 sqft
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive Available 06/19/20 Prime Location - Woodhaven, Beautiful 3+Bedroom, Central Air, Large Fenced Yard - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive #201
22804 Southwest Forest Creek Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1416 sqft
Available June 1st! Beautiful Sherwood 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 1,400 sf condo in Woodhaven Crossing. Vaulted ceilings, granite counters and SS appliances with island kitchen await you in this open concept living space.
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
Murray Hill
9 Units Available
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1195 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
22 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1190 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
18 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Murray Hill
28 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,062
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
11 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1396 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
7 Units Available
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Murray Hill
25 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
32505 NE Haugen Rd
32505 Northeast Haugen Road, Yamhill County, OR
32505 NE Haugen Rd Available 07/11/20 PARROT MOUNTAIN HOME Newberg OR - PARROT MOUNTAIN HOME This home was rebuilt in 2017.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
21920 SW Chapman Rd
21920 Southwest Chapman Road, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2844 sqft
21920 SW Chapman Rd Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom in Country Sherwood OR - 21920 SW Chapman Rd Sherwood, OR 97140. These2,844 sq ft houses sits on just over an acre lot and feature 3 bedrooms and 2bathrooms, three levels with three other bonus rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
1 Unit Available
8922 SW Greensward Lane
8922 Southwest Greensward Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2261 sqft
8922 SW Greensward Lane Available 06/20/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home with Office in Bonita Neighborhood of Tigard - A rare beauty! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a wonderful office/den or library in Tigard close to shopping, parks and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilsonville
1 Unit Available
29799 SW Camelot St
29799 Southwest Camelot Street, Wilsonville, OR
29799 SW Camelot St Available 06/26/20 Wilsonville 2 Level Work Shop/Workout Room Fenced Yard Quick Access to I5 & Shops - Charming home in beautiful Wilsonville neighborhood. Minutes to the freeway, Fred Meyer, shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
8560 SW MODOC CT
8560 Southwest Modoc Court, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1473 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom in Charming Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/6bf9fc0089 Updated ranch style home in charming neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac.
