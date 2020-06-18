All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2962 Stacie Way

2962 Stacie Way · No Longer Available
Location

2962 Stacie Way, Medford, OR 97504
North Medford

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2962 Stacie Way Available 07/14/20 Remodeled Townhome in East Medford - Remodeled Townhome located in a great residential Medford neighborhood. Comes with all appliances, brand new carpet, flooring, and paint through out. Has a spacious and private upstairs loft, a one car garage, low maintenance lawn, and a fenced yard.

Appliances Included: Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and A/C

Tenant Utilities: Electric, Gas (if applicable), Sewer

PETS ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL

6 Month Lease
Visit our Website at www.ExpertProps.com to view Video tour and apply online.

(RLNE3841996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2962 Stacie Way have any available units?
2962 Stacie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, OR.
What amenities does 2962 Stacie Way have?
Some of 2962 Stacie Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2962 Stacie Way currently offering any rent specials?
2962 Stacie Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2962 Stacie Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2962 Stacie Way is pet friendly.
Does 2962 Stacie Way offer parking?
Yes, 2962 Stacie Way does offer parking.
Does 2962 Stacie Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2962 Stacie Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2962 Stacie Way have a pool?
No, 2962 Stacie Way does not have a pool.
Does 2962 Stacie Way have accessible units?
No, 2962 Stacie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2962 Stacie Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2962 Stacie Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2962 Stacie Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2962 Stacie Way has units with air conditioning.
