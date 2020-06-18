Amenities
2962 Stacie Way Available 07/14/20 Remodeled Townhome in East Medford - Remodeled Townhome located in a great residential Medford neighborhood. Comes with all appliances, brand new carpet, flooring, and paint through out. Has a spacious and private upstairs loft, a one car garage, low maintenance lawn, and a fenced yard.
Appliances Included: Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, and A/C
Tenant Utilities: Electric, Gas (if applicable), Sewer
PETS ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL
6 Month Lease
(RLNE3841996)