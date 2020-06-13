Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:13 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Jacksonville, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
380 N. 4th. St.
380 North 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
380 N. 4th. St. Available 06/20/20 Court Yard Apartment!! - Immaculate 1bdr, 1bth apt. in the heart of historic Jacksonville. Fully furnished with access to laundry facility. Kitchen has everything you can think of at your disposal.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jacksonville
1 Unit Available
107 McCully
107 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1428 sqft
107 McCully Available 06/17/20 Beautiful Jacksonville Town Home Near Shops and Trails! - Live it up in Jacksonville's McCully Lane community! Enjoy access to several walking trails, streams, coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, concerts, and more!
Results within 1 mile of Jacksonville

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
401 Old Stage Road
401 Old Stage Road, Jackson County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1100 sqft
Spacious Furnished Guest House, Ready for move in. Located on 5 acres and is above the garage. Space comes with plenty of storage and a balcony overlooking the mountains.
Results within 5 miles of Jacksonville

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Point
1 Unit Available
312 Cheney Loop
312 Cheney Loop, Central Point, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1283 sqft
55+ Community ~~ 2 bed, 2 bath Beautiful Condo ~~ Quiet Neighborhood - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Medford
1 Unit Available
1374 Harrisburg Drive
1374 Harrisburg Drive, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1532 sqft
1374 Harrisburg Drive Available 07/14/20 Great Home in South West Medford - This is a great newer home in Southwest Medford. Large bank of windows let in the light into the living room. Modern kitchen, covered patio, two car garage and a huge yard.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
138 Western Ave
138 Western Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1150 sqft
Updated and Remodeled! ~ 3 Bed 2 Bath - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.
Results within 10 miles of Jacksonville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
3 Units Available
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
North Medford
1 Unit Available
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1 sqft
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2230 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1
2230 Brookhurst Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
2030 Brookhurst st #10 Medford OR 97504 Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
217 Mt Echo
217 Mount Echo Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2223 sqft
217 Mt Echo Available 06/15/20 ALL Newly Refurbished Townehome in East Medford (Partially Furnished) - This freshly rehabbed and partially furnished 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2 Car attached garage is a Townhome that has all the appliances needed,

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Point
1 Unit Available
1035 Iris Circle
1035 Iris Cir, Central Point, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1360 sqft
1035 Iris Circle Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Nice Neighborhood - This is a beautiful home at the end of a cul de sac in a great neighborhood! This home features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
403 Eastwood Dr
403 Eastwood Drive, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
Excellent rental in East Medford. 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse Unit has many new updates including revamped kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Home has 2 family rooms & a formal dining.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
North Medford
1 Unit Available
3163 Forest Hills Drive # A - 1
3163 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1827 sqft
3163 Forst Hills Dr #A, Medford OR 97504 Beautiful townhome, conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, and schools, yet tucked away in newer residential neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jacksonville, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jacksonville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

