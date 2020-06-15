All apartments in Jacksonville
285 N 4th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

285 N 4th St

285 North 4th Street · (541) 899-2030
Location

285 North 4th Street, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Jacksonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 285 N 4th St · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
$1000 Move In Special! Furnished Studio Apt in Historic Jacksonville, Blocks to Britt! - Charming downtown Jacksonville studio apt, all utilities included. Kitchenette includes functioning baker's rack, toaster oven, microwave, coffee maker, and hot plate. California St with it's many restaurant options just a couple blocks away. Enjoy your stay in this renovated historic loft apartment. Washer/dryer not available. Vintage refrigerator works with a tiny freezer inside the refrigerator.

SHOWINGS: All showings are by video tour only to avoid disturbing our tenants.

RENT: $1,150/month (plus fees, all utilities included)

Deposit: $1000 Refundable Security Deposit

CLEANING FEE: $350 non refundable cleaning fee for a full and reasonable cleaning (3 hrs max).

PETS: Animals are not allowed at this unit.

THIS IS A NON SMOKING PROPERTY! There is a $350 cleaning charge if there is smoking in the home.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Internet, Garbage, City Water, City Sewer, Lawn Care. Tenant does not pay utilities unless they are over reasonable amount (this amount is stated in Rental Agreement)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4796194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

