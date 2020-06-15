285 N 4th St

Amenities
$1000 Move In Special! Furnished Studio Apt in Historic Jacksonville, Blocks to Britt! - Charming downtown Jacksonville studio apt, all utilities included. Kitchenette includes functioning baker's rack, toaster oven, microwave, coffee maker, and hot plate. California St with it's many restaurant options just a couple blocks away. Enjoy your stay in this renovated historic loft apartment. Washer/dryer not available. Vintage refrigerator works with a tiny freezer inside the refrigerator.
SHOWINGS: All showings are by video tour only to avoid disturbing our tenants.
RENT: $1,150/month (plus fees, all utilities included)
Deposit: $1000 Refundable Security Deposit
CLEANING FEE: $350 non refundable cleaning fee for a full and reasonable cleaning (3 hrs max).
PETS: Animals are not allowed at this unit.
THIS IS A NON SMOKING PROPERTY! There is a $350 cleaning charge if there is smoking in the home.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Internet, Garbage, City Water, City Sewer, Lawn Care. Tenant does not pay utilities unless they are over reasonable amount (this amount is stated in Rental Agreement)
(RLNE4796194)