Jacksonville, OR
185 East E St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

185 East E St

185 East E Street · No Longer Available
Location

185 East E Street, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Jacksonville

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
185 East E St Available 08/13/20 Furnished Downtown First Floor Jacksonville Apartment! - Newly remolded studio apartment in the heart of Jacksonville. Lovely, modern kitchenette with coffee pot, microwave, hot plate, and refrigerator. Complete with washer/dryer and newly remodeled bathroom. Across the street from Ray's and blocks away from the restaurants and shops of California St. Smart TV included to watch your favorite apps. Approx 500 sq ft.

RATE: $1450/mo (plus fees, includes all utilities, trash & wifi)

CLEANING FEE: $240 non refundable cleaning fee for a full and reasonable cleaning (3 hrs max).

PETS: Pets allowed with additional cleaning fee. (Size number and breed restrictions may apply)

OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Cable, Internet, Garbage, City Water, City Sewer, Electric. Tenant does not pay utilities unless they are over reasonable amount (this amount is stated in Rental Agreement)

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Microwave, Hot Plate, Coffee Maker, A/C, Washer/Dryer.

Please Call 541-899-7789 to book!

To see a list of our current rentals please visit us online at https://www.expertprops.com

(RLNE5397396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 East E St have any available units?
185 East E St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, OR.
What amenities does 185 East E St have?
Some of 185 East E St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 East E St currently offering any rent specials?
185 East E St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 East E St pet-friendly?
Yes, 185 East E St is pet friendly.
Does 185 East E St offer parking?
No, 185 East E St does not offer parking.
Does 185 East E St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 East E St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 East E St have a pool?
No, 185 East E St does not have a pool.
Does 185 East E St have accessible units?
No, 185 East E St does not have accessible units.
Does 185 East E St have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 East E St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 East E St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 185 East E St has units with air conditioning.
