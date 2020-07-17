Amenities

185 East E St Available 08/13/20 Furnished Downtown First Floor Jacksonville Apartment! - Newly remolded studio apartment in the heart of Jacksonville. Lovely, modern kitchenette with coffee pot, microwave, hot plate, and refrigerator. Complete with washer/dryer and newly remodeled bathroom. Across the street from Ray's and blocks away from the restaurants and shops of California St. Smart TV included to watch your favorite apps. Approx 500 sq ft.



RATE: $1450/mo (plus fees, includes all utilities, trash & wifi)



CLEANING FEE: $240 non refundable cleaning fee for a full and reasonable cleaning (3 hrs max).



PETS: Pets allowed with additional cleaning fee. (Size number and breed restrictions may apply)



OWNER PAID UTILITIES: Cable, Internet, Garbage, City Water, City Sewer, Electric. Tenant does not pay utilities unless they are over reasonable amount (this amount is stated in Rental Agreement)



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Microwave, Hot Plate, Coffee Maker, A/C, Washer/Dryer.



Please Call 541-899-7789 to book!



To see a list of our current rentals please visit us online at https://www.expertprops.com



