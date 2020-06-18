All apartments in Jacksonville
107 McCully

107 Mccully Ln · (541) 899-2030
Location

107 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Jacksonville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 McCully · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Beautiful Jacksonville Town Home Near Shops and Trails! - Live it up in Jacksonville's McCully Lane community! Enjoy access to several walking trails, streams, coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, concerts, and more! This immaculate town home is delightfully spacious. The rear brick patio with terraced retaining wall allows for planting flowers, plants, and herbs, yet very low maintenance. The kitchen, living room, patio, and 1/2 bath resides on the bottom floor. The second floor includes two-very large bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry and storage.
Tenant pays water, sewer power and gas.

(RLNE3312755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 McCully have any available units?
107 McCully has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 107 McCully currently offering any rent specials?
107 McCully isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 McCully pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 McCully is pet friendly.
Does 107 McCully offer parking?
No, 107 McCully does not offer parking.
Does 107 McCully have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 McCully does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 McCully have a pool?
No, 107 McCully does not have a pool.
Does 107 McCully have accessible units?
No, 107 McCully does not have accessible units.
Does 107 McCully have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 McCully does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 McCully have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 McCully does not have units with air conditioning.
