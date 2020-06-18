107 McCully

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Beautiful Jacksonville Town Home Near Shops and Trails! - Live it up in Jacksonville's McCully Lane community! Enjoy access to several walking trails, streams, coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, concerts, and more! This immaculate town home is delightfully spacious. The rear brick patio with terraced retaining wall allows for planting flowers, plants, and herbs, yet very low maintenance. The kitchen, living room, patio, and 1/2 bath resides on the bottom floor. The second floor includes two-very large bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry and storage.

Tenant pays water, sewer power and gas.



(RLNE3312755)