Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 PM

18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Forest Grove, OR

Finding an apartment in Forest Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
Clark District
1 Unit Available
Parkview Grove Apartments
1655 Douglas Street, Forest Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
1655 Douglas St Available 07/18/20 Parkview Grove *Fully Remodeled* A great place to live, learn, work and play! Call today for a tour. - Updated and spacious pet-friendly apartment available soon.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Court Plaza Apartments
2747 20th Place, Forest Grove, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2747 20th Place Available 07/01/20 Garden Court Plaza Apts - Single Level Apartment Home in Historic Forest Grove - Beautifully maintained 32-unit apartment home community in historic Forest Grove, Oregon.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
Karen's Korner
4204 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,080
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Karen's Korner is the perfect place to call home. You'll enjoy total quiet and comfort at Karen's Korner.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1155 Nichols Lane
1155 Nichols Lane, Forest Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1470 sqft
Well Maintained Townhouse - Come home to this beautifully maintained townhouse. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with single car garage. Kitchen with all appliances. Fully fenced backyard with storage shed.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Grove
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Northwest Hillsboro
7 Units Available
Jackson School Village
300 NE Autumn Rose Way, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1144 sqft
Convenient to I-26 and Orenco Station. Light-filled apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets, individual climate control, and patios or decks with storage. Property is surrounded by fitness and nature trails.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Central Hillsboro
3 Units Available
Parkview
800 Southeast 10th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in Hillsboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Northeast Hillsboro
5 Units Available
Hidden Creek Apartment Homes
5502 NE Hidden Creek Dr, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1001 sqft
Spacious floor plan options. On-site playground, basketball court, and green space. Each home features updates such as wood vinyl flooring, larger kitchens and dining areas, and modern fixtures. Pet-friendly. Near I-20.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
746 SE High Street
746 Southeast High Street, Hillsboro, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
746 SE High Street Available 07/01/20 Quaint Ranch Home in Hillsboro with Fenced Yard, Deck, and Garage! - This two bedroom, one bath 2 bed home is 950 square feet with an additional attached garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive
762 Northwest Harvest Moon Drive, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2400 sqft
762 NW Harvest Moon Drive Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bdr + Bonus near Intel, w/ AC, Fireplace, & 2 Car Garage - 2 pets up to 30 pounds- security deposit increased by $500 per pet. This gorgeous 3bedroom + 23x14 sq. ft.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
2390 NE 14th Way
2390 Northeast 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1765 sqft
2390 NE 14th Way Available 06/19/20 Large Home Near Jones Farm Across from Intel Campus - PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2390 NE 14th Way, Hillsboro, OR 97124 COUNTY: Washington APPROX. SQ. FT.: 1765 BEDROOMS: 3 plus Den/Office BATHROOMS: 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1593 SE 53rd Avenue
1593 Southeast 53rd Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1950 sqft
1593 SE 53rd Avenue Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home, Central Air, Prime Location Close To Nike and Intel - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10598 NW 320th Ave
10598 Northwest 320th Avenue, North Plains, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1503 sqft
10598 NW 320th Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Two Story Home in North Plains! - Located on a quiet street, just one block off of Commercial.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Northeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
194 NE Archer Ct
194 Northeast Archer Court, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1358 sqft
194 NE Archer Ct Available 06/26/20 Wonderful Hillsboro Single-Family Home! - Located on a private drive, this charming 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
Southeast Hillsboro
1 Unit Available
1593 South East 53rd Avenue
1593 SE 53rd Ave, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1950 sqft
FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM Our Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
480 SE 37th Avenue
480 Southeast 37th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1120 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Hillsboro neighborhood near Intel - Comfortable family home on fenced lot. 3 bedrooms, including master with a 3/4 bath and a large closet. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Brookwood
1 Unit Available
101 NE 30th Ave.
101 Northeast 30th Avenue, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
2093 sqft
Gorgeous attached NEW built Unit!!! 3 Bed- Yard, A/C, 2 car garage - *** RELIANCE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT *** To find all our available properties and our application for this rental, visit our website, www.reliancepminc.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Forest Grove, OR

Finding an apartment in Forest Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

