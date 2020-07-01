Apartment List
/
OR
/
central point
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:55 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Central Point, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 12:08pm
3 Units Available
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.

1 of 50

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1905 Roberts Rd
1905 Roberts Road, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
888 sqft
Modern 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Town Home - Centrally located E Medford Townhome. 2 bedroom, 1 Bath, with front and back sun decks with views of the city. Newly built in 2016.

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
810 S 3rd St
810 South 3rd Street, Jacksonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,650
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
810 S 3rd St Available 07/28/20 Furnished Jacksonville Suite! Grand deck with views, king bed, utilities included - Historic second floor Jacksonville apartment with enormous private deck! Enjoy the newly remolded one bedroom suite with kitchenette,

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
West Main
2345 Finley Lane #2
2345 Finley Lane, Medford, OR
Studio
$1,050
340 sqft
2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath.

1 of 35

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
430 Shafer Lane
430 Shafer Lane, Jacksonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1749 sqft
Updated Home on Large Lot Located in Great Jacksonville Neighborhood! - This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1749 square feet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 30 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
North Medford
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1 sqft
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
2230 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1
2230 Brookhurst Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1170 sqft
2030 Brookhurst st #10 Medford OR 97504 Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services.

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
403 Eastwood Dr
403 Eastwood Drive, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
Excellent rental in East Medford. 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse Unit has many new updates including revamped kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Home has 2 family rooms & a formal dining.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
138 Western Ave
138 Western Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1150 sqft
Updated and Remodeled! ~ 3 Bed 2 Bath - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
1 Unit Available
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Jacksonville
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville
108 Mccully Ln, Jacksonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1384 sqft
108 McCully Lane Jacksonville Available 08/07/20 Adorable Jacksonville Duplex Available Soon! - If you are looking for a home in Jacksonville that's close to stores, restaurants, and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the place for you.

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
1188 Morrow Rd Unit B
1188 Morrow Road, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Condo ~~ Close to schools and shopping - --- VISIT NORTHWOODSPM.COM/Medford to see if this listing is still available Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application.
Results within 10 miles of Central Point

1 of 32

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Phoenix
250 Jared Court
250 Jared Court, Phoenix, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1547 sqft
250 Jared Court Available 07/05/20 3BD/2BA Furnished Phoenix home, Attached garage, Includes utilities, fenced, Pet OK - Newer, clean, furnished 3bd/2ba, single story home with open living floor plan.

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Medford
1329 Stonegate Dr.
1329 Stonegate Drive, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1890 sqft
Stunning Newer Build in Stonegate Estates!! - This exquisite home was completed by Mahar Bros.

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
3328 Hidden Springs Drive
3328 Hidden Spring, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1827 sqft
3328 Hidden Springs Dr. Medford OR 97504 Newer and very clean nice Mahar built home in a great E.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
78 Greenmoor Dr
78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2689 sqft
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Central Point, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Central Point renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Medford, ORJacksonville, OR
Grants Pass, OREagle Point, OR
Ashland, OR