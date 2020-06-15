All apartments in Astoria
Find more places like 205 West Kensington Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Astoria, OR
/
205 West Kensington Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

205 West Kensington Avenue

205 West Kensington Avenue · (503) 741-3145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

205 West Kensington Avenue, Astoria, OR 97103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 205 West Kensington Avenue · Avail. Jul 15

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
205 West Kensington Avenue Available 07/15/20 BEAUTIFUL RANCH STYLE HOME W/ VIEWS OF THE BAY & RIVER!!! - This Ranch style house sits on .75 Acre & provides Expanded Views of the Bay & River!

This very private 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home not only includes a Large Yard but also includes New Hardwood Vinyl weather protectant Flooring throughout, Newer Refridgerator, a Family Room w/ a 2 Sided Fireplace (between Livingroom & Family Room), Gas Forced Air Heat, Separate Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer Hookup, Double Car Garage converted to an additional Family Room or can be converted back to a Garage, Turn around Style Driveway, & a Separate Shed for Storage. And more amenities!

Non Smoking Property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5855142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 West Kensington Avenue have any available units?
205 West Kensington Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 West Kensington Avenue have?
Some of 205 West Kensington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 West Kensington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
205 West Kensington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 West Kensington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 205 West Kensington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Astoria.
Does 205 West Kensington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 205 West Kensington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 205 West Kensington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 West Kensington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 West Kensington Avenue have a pool?
No, 205 West Kensington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 205 West Kensington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 205 West Kensington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 205 West Kensington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 West Kensington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 West Kensington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 West Kensington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 205 West Kensington Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Longview, WA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity