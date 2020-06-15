Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

205 West Kensington Avenue Available 07/15/20 BEAUTIFUL RANCH STYLE HOME W/ VIEWS OF THE BAY & RIVER!!! - This Ranch style house sits on .75 Acre & provides Expanded Views of the Bay & River!



This very private 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home not only includes a Large Yard but also includes New Hardwood Vinyl weather protectant Flooring throughout, Newer Refridgerator, a Family Room w/ a 2 Sided Fireplace (between Livingroom & Family Room), Gas Forced Air Heat, Separate Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer Hookup, Double Car Garage converted to an additional Family Room or can be converted back to a Garage, Turn around Style Driveway, & a Separate Shed for Storage. And more amenities!



Non Smoking Property.



No Pets Allowed



