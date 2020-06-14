/
1 bedroom apartments
68 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Warr Acres, OK
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6060 NW Expressway Unit B
6060 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$695
816 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Wilshire And NW Expressway (Text Contact Below) - This cute condo is right on NW Expressway at Cedar Lakes Estates. Perfect location for shopping. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry facility.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
6024 NW Expressway Highway
6024 Northwest Expressway, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$650
816 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom hideaway in the heart of NW Oklahoma City! You're going to love the large living room with cozy fireplace for the chilly Oklahoma weather. Kitchen has refrigerator and pantry. Dining space could be utilized as an office area.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
7215 N. Macarthur Blvd. - 2
7215 North Macarthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
700 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment at Cherokee Hills Apartments! A very central location, close to NW Expressway. Featuring neutral paint colors and central heat and air! Refrigerator and range included. Laundry facility conveniently located on site.
Results within 1 mile of Warr Acres
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Lansbrook
6 Units Available
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
20 Units Available
Six100
6100 North Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
728 sqft
Six100 Meridian offers something for everyone. See our available amenities to find something that speaks to you. Get a sneak peek of the good life here at Six100 Meridian. Each of our residents enjoy amenities year-round.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5593 NW 50TH C
5593 Northwest 50th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
1 BED 1 BATH LAKEVIEW - Property Id: 291055 LAKEVIEW TOP LEVEL UNIT! READY TO GO AND FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Pennington
1 Unit Available
3618 N Tulsa Ave
3618 North Tulsa Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
875 sqft
875 sqft 1 bed, 1 bath completely remodeled units for rent in NW OKC. Water bill is included. Move in ready. Unit is equipped with all brand new appliances including washer and dryer. All electric.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
3815 N Geraldine - C13
3815 North Geraldine Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$475
750 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment, Central Heat & Air, On Site Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher. Water, trash and sewer included , you only pay electric! Close to shopping, schools, restaurants!!
Results within 5 miles of Warr Acres
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
The Greens
15 Units Available
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
715 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
The Greens
25 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Northhaven
6 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$610
625 sqft
Spacious units with 9-foot ceilings, breakfast bars, washer/dryer connections, sunrooms, and round showers. Located just off of NW Expressway for easy access to shopping and dining.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Council Heights
19 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
625 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$952
752 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
41 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Fox Run
25 Units Available
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
617 sqft
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Quail Creek
3 Units Available
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Youngs-Englewood
1 Unit Available
2301 NW 13th Street
2301 Northwest 13th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
1071 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Brick Home/Duplex - If you like older homes with Character, you will love this one. Lawn Maintenance included in the rent. (RLNE5849280)
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pennville
1 Unit Available
2301 NW 20th Duplex A
2301 Northwest 20th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
872 sqft
2301 NW 20th Duplex A Available 07/01/20 **COMING SOON** Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath with Parking on Corner Lot! - **COMING SOON** Charming 1 Bed/1 Bath with Parking on Corner Lot! Marketing DescriptionThis charming, 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage with
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Pennville
1 Unit Available
2101 N. Youngs Duplex B
2101 North Youngs Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
2101 N.
