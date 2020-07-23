All apartments in Wagoner County
Find more places like 20245 E. 36th PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wagoner County, OK
/
20245 E. 36th PL
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:19 AM

20245 E. 36th PL

20245 E 36th Pl S · (918) 398-2837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

20245 E 36th Pl S, Wagoner County, OK 74014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 20245 E. 36th PL · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1445 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Home in Broken Arrow School District! - Spacious open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, vaulted 9+ ceilings in living room, sunny dining area with window seat, french doors to patio, efficient kitchen, laundry room. Located at the back of subdivision on a cul de sac, large privacy fenced back yard. Country Lane Elementary and close to High School.

For more details or to schedule a showing please email Kim Cavin @ kcavin@mcgrawok.com

Please also view our other inventory at www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE5594031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20245 E. 36th PL have any available units?
20245 E. 36th PL has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20245 E. 36th PL have?
Some of 20245 E. 36th PL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20245 E. 36th PL currently offering any rent specials?
20245 E. 36th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20245 E. 36th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 20245 E. 36th PL is pet friendly.
Does 20245 E. 36th PL offer parking?
Yes, 20245 E. 36th PL offers parking.
Does 20245 E. 36th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20245 E. 36th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20245 E. 36th PL have a pool?
No, 20245 E. 36th PL does not have a pool.
Does 20245 E. 36th PL have accessible units?
No, 20245 E. 36th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 20245 E. 36th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 20245 E. 36th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20245 E. 36th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 20245 E. 36th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 20245 E. 36th PL?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Place at Quail Hollow
2607 E Albany St
Broken Arrow, OK 74014
River Pointe Apartments
1199 SW 15th St
Wagoner, OK 74467

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tulsa, OKBroken Arrow, OKBixby, OKMuskogee, OKBartlesville, OKJenks, OK
Glenpool, OKOwasso, OKPryor Creek, OKClaremore, OKOkmulgee, OK
Wagoner, OKOkemah, OKVinita, OKSiloam Springs, ARTahlequah, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Oklahoma State University Institute of TechnologyTulsa Community College
University of Tulsa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity