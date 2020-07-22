Apartment List
/
OK
/
nichols hills
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

97 Apartments for rent in Nichols Hills, OK with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Nichols Hills means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before s... Read Guide >

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1110 Sherwood Lane - 203
1110 Sherwood Ln, Nichols Hills, OK
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1248 sqft
Next to the Nichols Hills Plaza, The Nichols brings the best in amenities and finishes in an incredibly desirable location. You'll be steps away from the action in this unique rental opportunity.

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1110 Sherwood Lane - 104
1110 101 Sherwood Ln, Nichols Hills, OK
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1444 sqft
Pool View Direct Parking Access Next to the Nichols Hills Plaza, The Nichols brings the best in amenities and finishes in an incredibly desirable location. You'll be steps away from the action in this unique rental opportunity.
Results within 1 mile of Nichols Hills
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Hunters Green
La Villa
6305 N Villa, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the Belle Isle and Nichols Hills areas, La Villa is the perfect community.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3200 West Britton #246 - 246
3200 West Britton Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$875
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom loft with a large master closet. Condo comes with its own covered parking spot in a gated community. $35.00 application fee, the pet deposit is $200.00 non-refundable Nantucket Condominiums

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
FBIR
2624 NW 62nd Street - 1
2624 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Luxury duplex, beautifully remodeled, will make a wonderful home. Open kitchen leads to a quaint patio that is very private. Kitchen comes with a side-by-side refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Britton
1000 NW 88th St. - H14
1000 Northwest 88th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
Large Remodeled apartment home with wood floors, granite countertops, new cabinets, 3 tone paint, new windows, large walk in closets and much more! $650/mo call 405-842-1519.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Britton
8901 N. Olioe Ave. - J10
8901 N Olie Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath $550/mo, Large with Large walk in closets, wood flooring, new windows and much more! 405-842-1519.
Results within 5 miles of Nichols Hills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
15 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$799
442 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$866
934 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
46 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$883
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$928
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
20 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$515
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$690
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$982
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
15 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$922
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,342
1429 sqft
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
6 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
32 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$950
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:13 PM
16 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,165
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Lansbrook
Stonebrook
9301 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Quail Creek
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Nichols Hills, OK

Finding apartments with a pool in Nichols Hills means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Nichols Hills could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Nichols Hills 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNichols Hills 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsNichols Hills 3 Bedroom ApartmentsNichols Hills Apartments with Balconies
Nichols Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNichols Hills Apartments with ParkingNichols Hills Apartments with PoolsNichols Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Nichols Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsNichols Hills Pet Friendly ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKShawnee, OKYukon, OK
Del City, OKBethany, OKChickasha, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKMoore, OKThe Village, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OKStillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityMoore Norman Technology Center
University of Central OklahomaSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University