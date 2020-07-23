Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:41 AM

19 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Guthrie, OK

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Guthrie offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more fl... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 21 at 09:10 AM
14 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Rustling Hills
1803 E.remington
1803 Remington Road, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
750 sqft
Cypress Point is created for those who know what they want out of life! Our Apartment Commmunity has a lot to offer.
Results within 10 miles of Guthrie
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$775
702 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Quail Landing
14200 N May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$780
743 sqft
Modern units with garden style bathtubs, brushed nickel hardware, and a private patio/balcony. 24-hour maintenance available. Pet friendly. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Near Frontier City Theme Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
36 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$930
911 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$928
798 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
19 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$878
792 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
22 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$560
572 sqft
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
33 Units Available
Argon
13600 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,030
655 sqft
Luxurious homes have garden tubs, gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Community features pool, free Wi-Fi and dog park. Located close to Republic Gastropub, Starbucks and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Windrush
200 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$770
630 sqft
Convenient to Route 77. Cable-ready apartments with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Select homes include utility rooms with washer/dryers. Numerous on-site recreational facilities, including a fitness center, sand volleyball court, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Retreat at Quail North
2701 Watermark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$922
745 sqft
Luxurious, air-conditioned units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community is packed with amenities. Pool, sauna, playground, coffee bar, and community garden available. Lots of shopping and dining on nearby John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$845
804 sqft
Near Edmond Memorial High School and the University of Central Oklahoma. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood-style floors, granite countertops and private balconies or patios. On-site pool, tennis court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Pets welcomed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Quail Creek
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$510
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Run in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
9 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$565
504 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Quail Ridge in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
25 Units Available
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coffee Creek in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Crossing
14148 Crossing Way East
14148 Crossing Way East, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$950
14148 Crossing Way East Available 08/01/20 The Crossing! Front Lawncare Included! - Located in The Crossing on Memorial between Kelly and Eastern.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14405 N Pennsylvania Ave #Q
14405 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$795
645 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom in Quail Springs Condominiums! - This updated one bedroom town home is located in the quiet Quail Springs Condominiums. Gated community with two swimming pools and a clubhouse. Located near Penn and Memorial.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
14427 N Pennsylvania Ave
14427 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$650
609 sqft
Looking for a new place to call home for the upcoming semester? This charming 1 bedroom condo is available now! Located just minutes from UCO, OCU, and so many more colleges, along with being within walking distance to lots of shopping and popular
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Guthrie, OK

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Guthrie offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Guthrie, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

