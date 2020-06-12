/
2 bedroom apartments
54 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glenpool, OK
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
Southern Memorial Acres
Encore Memorial
7860 East 126th St S, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1065 sqft
One- to-three-bedroom apartments with patio, air-con, and well-equipped kitchens. The trendy community clubhouse has a business center, gym, media room and coffee bar. Conveniently located between Bixby and Tulsa and next to Arkansas River.
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$985
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Cedarcrest
Deerfield Estates
8812 S Delaware Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$709
975 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Deerfield Estates in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
Bandon Trails
2505 E 88th St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$630
907 sqft
Near Oral Roberts University. Apartments and townhouses with private entries, fully equipped kitchens and large patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a gym, soccer field and saltwater pool. Large parking areas available.
420 East D Street
420 East D Street, Jenks, OK
2 Bedrooms
$925
1033 sqft
2 bedroom in Jenks!!! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home available now for an immediate move in!! Jenks school district located just blocks from the high school! Big fenced in backyard and garage. Central heat and air.
6100 E 81st Street
6100 East 81st Street, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2599 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 3 bath home on approximately 3.5 acres. Home has large living areas and huge trees.
507 E Comanche Street
507 East Comanche Street, Jenks, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1052 sqft
Cute Jenks Bungalow near downtown Jenks! 2 bedrooms with 1 full bath. Will have new carpet and new interior paint including walls, ceiling, baseboards, doors & kitchen cabinets. New refrigerator with ice maker and new GE stacked washer/dryer.
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
1056 sqft
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Kensington
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Springs at Woodlands South
7541 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1118 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located blocks from Woodland Hills Mall and Oklahoma Aquarium. Hardwood-style floors and nine-foot ceilings. Tenants have a community car care center, pet spa and pool.
Brookside
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Kensington
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Brookside
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$695
884 sqft
Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors .
Darlington Oaks
4801 S Braden Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$609
914 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
South Peoria
Village Creek at 67th
6630 S Zunis Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$689
1103 sqft
Situated south of downtown Tulsa, you'll have the best of it all with Village Creek @ 67th Apartments. With convenient access to Interstate 44 and state highway 75, you'll find everything you need is within minutes.
Woodland Oaks
7142 S 92nd East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$953
1011 sqft
Great location next to shopping, entertainment and major roads. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwashers, fireplace and wood plank flooring. Community features two lighted tennis courts, grilling station and fitness center.
Brookside
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Midtown Flats
4803 South Braden Avenue, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$649
1111 sqft
Midtown Flats & Darlington Oaks Apartments offers all the comforts of home in the pristine setting of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our warm and inviting apartment community is nestled in a vibrant community centrally located within the city of Tulsa.
Silver Springs
6112 S 87th East Ave, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$720
950 sqft
Welcome to Silver Springs Apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Marquis on Memorial
14681 S 82nd East Ave, Bixby, OK
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Welcome to Marquis on Memorial, offering you luxury 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartment homes at unbeatable prices.
South Peoria
Atlanta Terrace
2442 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$600
600 sqft
When you reside at Atlanta Terrace Apartments, you can expect to feel at home. To accommodate your lifestyle, we offer spacious and affordable apartment homes varying from an efficiency to a two-bedroom townhome; we have something for everyone.
Brookside
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
