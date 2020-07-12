Apartment List
178 Apartments for rent in Del City, OK with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Del City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$640
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1712 Hanna Drive
1712 Hanna Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 living, 1 dining, 1 car carport, 1,200 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1954 in the Epperly Heights addition. Fireplace, wood, carpet and stone floors, granite counters, remodeled kitchen and bath.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2508 Eagle
2508 Eagle Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1104 sqft
3 beds, 2 full baths - Del City schools - Nice floor plan 3 bedrooms 2 Full baths Pantry Separate Laundry Dining room Sliding door to fenced rear yard Partial garage for storage Del City Schools Great location for downtown commute (RLNE3841702)

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2309 Knox Drive
2309 Knox Drive, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
974 sqft
JULY SPECIAL!! NO APPLICATION FEE (normally $30), 50% OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT $375 (normally $750) Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car garage home.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3501 Simmons
3501 Simmons Drive, Del City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
4 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath, 2 Car Garage - 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage. Stove, new Dishwasher, utility room, 1/2 bath downstairs, Bonus room.. 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Big fenced yard with storage shed. Mid-Del Schools.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
401 Spring Creek Road
401 Spring Creek Road, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1437 sqft
Move Now & Save! Updated 3 Bedroom Home in Del City! - Move in by May 12th to save $300 Move in by May 19th to save $200 Move in by May 26th to save $100 Discounts will be taken off first full month's rent.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4612 Loch Lane
4612 Loch Ln, Del City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$995
848 sqft
** 2 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage Duplex In Mid Del *** Gated Community - Open floor concept duplex with large living room with large window! Over looks the dining and kitchen area. Appliances included are stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3212 Dentwood Ter.
3212 Dentwood Terrace, Del City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Cute 3BD 1BA Home in Del City!!! - This 850 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, 1-car attached garage, central heat & air, fenced backyard with covered patio, two sheds for additional storage and a storm shelter.
1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakcliff
4912 Creekwood Dr
4912 Creekwood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$935
1086 sqft
2 Miles To Tinker! - Freshly Painted New plank flooring New Counter tops 3 beds 1 1/2 baths stove refrigerator Central Heat & Air 1 car garage (RLNE4687634)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Frolich Meadows Estates
5020 Avion Court
5020 Avion Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
975 sqft
5020 Avion Court Available 08/29/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Close To Tinker AFB - Lawncare included! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Ranchets
1941 Treat Drive
1941 Treat Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$850
917 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Mid-Del School District. Featuring neutral paint throughout, central heat and air, ceiling fans, and an attached garage. The kitchen includes a gas range. Connections for a washer and electric dryer in the garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Oakcliff
5016 Creekwood Dr.
5016 Creekwood Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1076 sqft
Beautiful Ranch 1 story home in Southeast Oklahoma City, big back yard, 2 car garage, great neighbors and neighborhood. 3D Tour Available.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakcliff
3121 SE 56th St
3121 Southeast 56th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$975
1207 sqft
Newly Remodeled! Close to Tinker - New kitchen - cabinets, counters, flooring Fireplace 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms Good closet space New flooring through out the house 2 car garage patio storage building close to Tinker NO Pets! No Pets

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5007 Avion Court
5007 Avion Ct, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1208 sqft
5007 Avion Court Available 08/29/20 Next to Tinker AFB - All Appliances Included - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=0lZKpe1k4J&env=production Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
709 Glenmanor Drive
709 Glenmanor Drive, Midwest City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1953 sqft
Nice sized home with 2 cars garage for rent in Midwest City ! It comes with fenced yard with a nice patio. Washer/Dryer hook ups are available. Tenant is responsible for refrigerator and utilities. Utilities requires; gas electricity, and water.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5116 S Dimple Dr
5116 South Dimple Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$895
1043 sqft
3BD 2BA Home in Del City Area!!! - This 1,043 sq ft home includes all kitchen appliances, utility area with washer/dryer hook-ups, formal dining area, 2-car attached garage, central heat & air and a great big backyard with patio area and shed for
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$823
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$971
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1326 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
22 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$907
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1276 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
24 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,095
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1321 sqft
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills East
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$795
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
55 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$878
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
67 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$575
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1137 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1189 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Oklahoma City
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$900
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1114 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Del City, OK

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Del City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

