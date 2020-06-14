/
1 bedroom apartments
50 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Del City, OK
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
7 Units Available
Cedar Hills
4625 Tinker Diagonal St, Del City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Hills in Del City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Del City
Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
Del Mar Laning
1 Unit Available
409 Tinker Diagonal Apt 34
409 Tinker Diagonal Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$600
740 sqft
208 Unit Multi-Family $600/mo! Remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath 740 sq ft apartment, wood floors, granite countertops, new windows, new appliances, large closets, black doors and much more! Candy 405-204-4515
Results within 5 miles of Del City
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$849
732 sqft
Perfect location for easy access to the Tinker Air Force Base, these pet-friendly apartments feature high speed internet, air conditioning and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the outdoor lounge center, BBQ/grill and clubhouse. Onsite maintenance available.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Heritage Hills East
12 Units Available
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$761
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Aberdeen in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
3 Units Available
Villa Gardens
2908 N Glenhaven Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
713 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Gardens in Midwest City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
17 Units Available
The Capitol on 28th Street
215 NE 28th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
670 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Welcome Home to Capitol on 28th!
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
34 Units Available
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,140
674 sqft
This luxury community offers stunning views in a walkable, urban-like community. Community amenities include a rooftop space, open air fireplaces, and a dog park. A virtual fitness training room and gated gardens on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
11 Units Available
Aviare Arts District
301 N Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,035
848 sqft
Desirable location in the Avana Arts District close to downtown shops, galleries, and restaurants. Community offers hot tub, playground, pool, and 24-hour gym. Washer/dryer in each unit.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
19 Units Available
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,080
758 sqft
Prime location near I-235 and the U.S. Federal Building. Within walking and biking distance to Downtown and Midtown. On-site amenities include yoga, a pool, internet cafe and a fire pit. Updated interiors with granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
27 Units Available
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$848
768 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel apartments and modern cabinets. Hardwood floors. Recently renovated with oversized closets and private fireplaces. Easy access to I-295. Community has pool and garage parking.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
25 Units Available
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,190
656 sqft
Located in outstanding Bricktown neighborhood of downtown Oklahoma City. Apartments feature washer and dryer, contemporary lighting and private patios. Community includes dog park, fitness center and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
13 Units Available
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,125
826 sqft
This sophisticated community is minutes from Downtown Oklahoma City. Each apartment offers a full-sized washer and dryer, patio or balcony space, and a gourmet kitchen. On-site amenities include fire pits and a fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
$
Downtown Oklahoma City
77 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,190
731 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
84 Units Available
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,135
785 sqft
Doors are open to prospects and residents. Call to schedule an in-person tour today! West Village is a place constantly in motion, where daily life means the best in shopping and world-class entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
57 Units Available
Ridge
3834 N Oak Grove Dr, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$530
608 sqft
Feel at Home. Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Ridge in Midwest City, OK, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
710 sqft
Great location for commuters near I-240. Residents enjoy luxury units with dishwasher, patio or balcony, walk-in closets and ice maker. Community features include gym, basketball court and sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 06:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Lodge at 777
777 N Air Depot Blvd, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$825
795 sqft
Luxury community near OU health Sciences Center and Tinker Air Force Base. Updated with hardwood floors, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site putting green, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Downtown Oklahoma City
6 Units Available
The Haven
601 Robert S Kerr Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$999
618 sqft
Our large, contemporary apartment units are situated amongst our beautifully landscaped courtyards and pool, providing a quiet retreat while located in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
421 NW 28th Street #8
421 Northwest 28th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
421 NW 28th Street #8 Available 07/12/20 Beautiful Historical 1 Bedroom In Jefferson Park - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1225 S Lee Avenue Unit A
1225 South Lee Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$650
760 sqft
Cozy One Bedroom Near Wheeler Park with Lawncare Included - Across from the new Wheeler Park development right outside of Downtown OKC, you'll love the location! Cozy one bedroom with new flooring and paint, kitchen comes with stove/range and
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
9132 Pepperdine
9132 Pepperdine, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$700
1bed 1 bath Duplex - 1 bed, 1 bath, 1 car duplex. Large living room with fire place.Large closet, inside utility room. Very nice. Tenant pays $60 per year for access to swimming pool. Must See!! Shown by appt only (RLNE2943981)
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
402 NW 27th - F
402 Northwest 27th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
**NOT FURNISHED** charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom within walking distance to the popular Paseo area and the newest 23rd St additions! Spacious 800 sq ft apartment with plenty of built in storage throughout! Beautiful hard wood floors add to the charm
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
124 NE 23rd St - Level 2 Apartments - 219
124 Northeast 23rd Street, Moore, OK
1 Bedroom
$599
780 sqft
Completely remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Moore. Each unit features updated appliances including: dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, electric range & refrigerator. Central heat and air.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
531 Babb
531 Babb Drive, Midwest City, OK
1 Bedroom
$675
Tinker Close! - You won't believe your eyes! Cute one bedroom 1/2 duplex with walk in closet! Newer counter tops Newer stove/range Newer refrigerator New pantry Newer stack washer/dryer Newer central heat and air conditioning Newer flooring Newly
