Broken Arrow, OK
6308 S 1st Pl
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:30 PM

6308 S 1st Pl

6308 South 1st Place · (918) 819-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6308 South 1st Place, Broken Arrow, OK 74011

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1484 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
cats allowed
Quiet and peaceful is this Home on South 1st Place. South Ridge Park is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You’ll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day. The covered back porch is a great place for reflection.

Our house is thoughtfully equipped and tastefully adorned. We take care of utilities, WiFi and lawn service so you can focus on what matters the most:

Drawing closer to your loved ones

Reflecting on and working towards your goals

Preparing healthy meals in the fully equipped kitchen

Enjoying the beautiful gas log fireplace

Watching your favorite inspirational movies on the large screen TV

With all these comforts, you will be surprised how quickly and easily you can get to Broken Arrow's shopping centers, as well as Tulsa’s downtown area, airport, libraries, universities and hospitals.

This is a place called home for which you can give thanks to God each day for His provisions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 S 1st Pl have any available units?
6308 S 1st Pl has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6308 S 1st Pl have?
Some of 6308 S 1st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 S 1st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6308 S 1st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 S 1st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6308 S 1st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6308 S 1st Pl offer parking?
No, 6308 S 1st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6308 S 1st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6308 S 1st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 S 1st Pl have a pool?
No, 6308 S 1st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6308 S 1st Pl have accessible units?
No, 6308 S 1st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 S 1st Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6308 S 1st Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6308 S 1st Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6308 S 1st Pl has units with air conditioning.
