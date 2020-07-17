6308 S 1st Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly internet access cats allowed

Quiet and peaceful is this Home on South 1st Place. South Ridge Park is a relaxed and friendly neighborhood. You’ll see joggers and walkers waving back at you throughout the day. The covered back porch is a great place for reflection.



Our house is thoughtfully equipped and tastefully adorned. We take care of utilities, WiFi and lawn service so you can focus on what matters the most:



Drawing closer to your loved ones



Reflecting on and working towards your goals



Preparing healthy meals in the fully equipped kitchen



Enjoying the beautiful gas log fireplace



Watching your favorite inspirational movies on the large screen TV



With all these comforts, you will be surprised how quickly and easily you can get to Broken Arrow's shopping centers, as well as Tulsa’s downtown area, airport, libraries, universities and hospitals.



This is a place called home for which you can give thanks to God each day for His provisions.