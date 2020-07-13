/
pet friendly apartments
94 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Sapulpa, OK
15465 W HWY 66
15465 US Historic 66, Sapulpa, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
2000 sqft
This rural Sapulpa home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths with large living area and additional living/sun porch. Huge open kitchen with nice cabinets. Split plan 2 beds and 1 bath up and 2 beds and 1 bath down.
18 E. Fairlane Court
18 E Fairlane Ct, Sapulpa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1404 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage home. Hickory Place Subdivision. The kitchen feature granite counter tops with a through-way Bar. Both bathrooms includes granite counter tops; one bathroom features a 2 sink vanity.
Grandview Heights
12302 S Yukon Ave, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1111 sqft
Enjoy amenities like two dog parks, a gym, a resort-style pool and a basketball court. The South Tulsa apartments feature vaulted ceilings, sunrooms and gourmet kitchens. Easy access to downtown Tulsa via nearby Highway 75.
Brookside
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$445
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$610
957 sqft
Residential community located on 12 landscaped acres close to Thomas Edison Prep School. Volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, picnic area, fitness center and playground for residents.
Brookside
Urban Oaks at 51st
2102 E 51st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$459
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
900 sqft
Welcome home to Urban Oaks @ 51st Apartments, a beautiful apartment home community perfectly situated in the heart of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Brookside
The Village at Brookside
1404 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$575
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$799
978 sqft
Experience a bit of Brooksides Charm! Apartment layouts to fit your style! Offering one or two bedrooms, our floor plans are full of character and sophistication to make you feel right at home.
Kensington
Red River Apartments
1502 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$509
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
900 sqft
WELCOME HOME! No matter your lifestyle, Red River is the place for you.
Crown Win River
8336 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$885
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1129 sqft
Community includes a herb garden, elevator, and fitness center. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, stylish kitchens, en suite baths. Located close to popular shopping and dining destinations in Tulsa.
Riverview
University Club
1722 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1033 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1401 sqft
This downtown community offers garage parking, gated access, three elevators and concierge services. Apartments include granite countertops, private balconies and wood plank flooring. Utica Square, Maple Park and the Arkansas River are all within eyesight.
Riverview
Mansion House
1638 S Carson Ave, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$780
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$930
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
907 sqft
This high-rise apartment community is newly renovated to include updated kitchens and modern features. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center with yoga and spin classes, and an outdoor kitchen. Near the downtown area.
Brookside
Pin Oak Townhomes
4928 S Quaker Ave, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$749
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pin Oak Townhomes, one of the featured communities of Winfield Property Management located in Tulsa’s Brookside area is conveniently located to great eating, special happy hour spots, the best grocery shopping options, amazing parks along Riverside,
Brookside
The Enclave at Brookside
1414 E 39th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,270
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1338 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Brookside and close to shops and dining. Community features a garden, fire pit, yoga studio, sauna, and pool. Elegant homes with modern finishes.
Riverview
The Cosmopolitan
1717 Riverside Dr, Tulsa, OK
Studio
$1,186
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1224 sqft
Voted #1 Best New Development by Oklahoma's Magazine's Best of the Best for 2020! We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
South Peoria
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$479
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$719
900 sqft
Welcome to The View @ Riverside Apartments.
Kensington
Cascades at Southern Hills
1818 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cascades at Southern Hills in Tulsa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Village On The Green
758 West B Street, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
783 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Village On The Green in Jenks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Brookside
Brookwood Apartments
1340 E 48th Pl, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
884 sqft
Brookwood apartment homes provides a beautiful escape from everyday endeavors .
Alderview Apartments
1050 East 141st Place, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
650 sqft
1070 E.
Thrive Jenks
204 S Riverfront Dr, Jenks, OK
1 Bedroom
$810
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1079 sqft
THE LIFESTYLE YOU DESERVE. Located in Jenks, Oklahoma, and just across the river from Tulsa, THRIVE Jenks is a living experience unlike any other.
Glenpool Duplexes
163 E 143rd Street, Glenpool, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$989
1091 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glenpool Duplexes in Glenpool. View photos, descriptions and more!
Avignon Townhomes
1902 E 74th Pl, Tulsa, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1765 sqft
Large three-bedroom townhomes with double vanities, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a sport court and on-site laundry facilities. Near Victory Christian School.
Hampton Hills
718 W 49th St, Tulsa, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units have in unit laundry and patio or balcony. Located just a short drive from shopping and dining of downtown Tulsa. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
688 E 142nd St
688 East 142nd Street, Glenpool, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
914 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Rent to Own - Glenpool - Remodel - Property Id: 311234 3 beds / 1.5 bath. 914 SQ FT. Currently being remodeled! Should be available in 2-3 weeks from today (6.29.2020). Sent me a message to fill out an simple, free application.
West Highlands - Tulsa Hills
1724 W 62nd Street
1724 West 62nd Street South, Tulsa, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
940 sqft
1724 W 62nd Street Available 09/01/20 Renovated Jenks Charmer! - Beautifully renovated 2 bed 1 bathroom unit located within Jenks School District.