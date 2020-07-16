3224 N. Oak Ave.

Amenities
FOR RENT - MUST SEE!! Battle Creek Home On 15th Fairway! - Home Features: Some Stained Concrete Flooring, Double Sided Fireplace In Living Room & Kitchen. Office w/ Vaulted Ceiling. Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances and Breakfast Nook. Formal Dining. Master Suite: Wood Flooring, Fireplace, Walk-In Closet and Private Patio Access. Master Bath w/ His & Her Vanity, Sauna and Separate Shower. Just Yards From Practice Greens / Driving Range.
For more details please contact Krista Sands at 918.685.0250.
www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com
(RLNE3792318)