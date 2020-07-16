All apartments in Broken Arrow
3224 N. Oak Ave.

3224 North Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3224 North Oak Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Battle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
FOR RENT - MUST SEE!! Battle Creek Home On 15th Fairway! - Home Features: Some Stained Concrete Flooring, Double Sided Fireplace In Living Room & Kitchen. Office w/ Vaulted Ceiling. Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances and Breakfast Nook. Formal Dining. Master Suite: Wood Flooring, Fireplace, Walk-In Closet and Private Patio Access. Master Bath w/ His & Her Vanity, Sauna and Separate Shower. Just Yards From Practice Greens / Driving Range.

For more details please contact Krista Sands at 918.685.0250.

www.mcgrawpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE3792318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3224 N. Oak Ave. have any available units?
3224 N. Oak Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broken Arrow, OK.
What amenities does 3224 N. Oak Ave. have?
Some of 3224 N. Oak Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3224 N. Oak Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3224 N. Oak Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3224 N. Oak Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3224 N. Oak Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3224 N. Oak Ave. offer parking?
No, 3224 N. Oak Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3224 N. Oak Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3224 N. Oak Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3224 N. Oak Ave. have a pool?
No, 3224 N. Oak Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3224 N. Oak Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3224 N. Oak Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3224 N. Oak Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3224 N. Oak Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3224 N. Oak Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3224 N. Oak Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
