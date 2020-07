Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Introducing the Guthrie, one of the newest designs from Simmons Homes. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath plan has a sprawling living area with a huge, open kitchen, a fantastic outdoor living area with large covered patio. It features a smart and functional layout to provide maximum livability for any lifestyle. You are going to feel right at home in the Guthrie!