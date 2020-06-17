All apartments in Broken Arrow
101 South Dogwood Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

101 South Dogwood Avenue

101 North Dogwood Avenue · (918) 308-9085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 North Dogwood Avenue, Broken Arrow, OK 74012
Country Aire Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
playground
garage
online portal
2-Story Tudor Style Home in Country Aire! / Zero Security Deposit Available - This Beautiful Home is Waiting for YOU!!!

Fully Fenced and Landscaped!!
Newly Remodeled!!

Come see this Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with wonderful curb appeal.

Broken Arrow Public Schools

It offers 2 spacious living areas, Ample kitchen and dining area, large closets, gas fireplace, 2 car garage with opener, washer and dryer connections.

Year-round parks and playgrounds.

Pets Welcome. ($200 pet fee each)

This home also offers walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Central H&A. Come see this beauty and be impressed.

This Spacious 4-Bedroom 2-Bathroom 2-Car Garage Features:
Gorgeous Kitchen ?
2 Living areas ?
2 Dining areas ?
Extra storage ?
Fenced Back Yard ?
Washer and Dryer connections ?
Large Walk-In Closets ?

Our Neighborhood Features:
Easy highway access to Creek Turnpike, Hwy 169 and Hwy 51
Minutes from Shopping and Dining
Year-round parks and playgrounds
Online rent payment available for free
Online maintenance requests
Hablamos Espaol !

Rental Information:
Size: 2900 sqft.
$1500 Rent
$1500 deposit (Zero Deposit Available)
$50 application fee (per person)
No Section 8

Apply Now at keyrentertulsa.com/tulsa-homes-for-rent/

Call or Text Today: (918) 308-9085

(RLNE5376364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 South Dogwood Avenue have any available units?
101 South Dogwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broken Arrow, OK.
What amenities does 101 South Dogwood Avenue have?
Some of 101 South Dogwood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 South Dogwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
101 South Dogwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 South Dogwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 South Dogwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 101 South Dogwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 101 South Dogwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 101 South Dogwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 South Dogwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 South Dogwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 101 South Dogwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 101 South Dogwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 101 South Dogwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 101 South Dogwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 South Dogwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 South Dogwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 South Dogwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
