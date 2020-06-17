101 South Dogwood Avenue

Amenities
2-Story Tudor Style Home in Country Aire! / Zero Security Deposit Available - This Beautiful Home is Waiting for YOU!!!
Fully Fenced and Landscaped!!
Newly Remodeled!!
Come see this Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with wonderful curb appeal.
Broken Arrow Public Schools
It offers 2 spacious living areas, Ample kitchen and dining area, large closets, gas fireplace, 2 car garage with opener, washer and dryer connections.
Year-round parks and playgrounds.
Pets Welcome. ($200 pet fee each)
This home also offers walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Central H&A. Come see this beauty and be impressed.
This Spacious 4-Bedroom 2-Bathroom 2-Car Garage Features:
Gorgeous Kitchen ?
2 Living areas ?
2 Dining areas ?
Extra storage ?
Fenced Back Yard ?
Washer and Dryer connections ?
Large Walk-In Closets ?
Our Neighborhood Features:
Easy highway access to Creek Turnpike, Hwy 169 and Hwy 51
Minutes from Shopping and Dining
Year-round parks and playgrounds
Online rent payment available for free
Online maintenance requests
Hablamos Espaol !
Rental Information:
Size: 2900 sqft.
$1500 Rent
$1500 deposit (Zero Deposit Available)
$50 application fee (per person)
No Section 8
Apply Now at keyrentertulsa.com/tulsa-homes-for-rent/
Call or Text Today: (918) 308-9085
(RLNE5376364)