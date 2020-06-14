Apartment List
55 Apartments for rent in Bethany, OK with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bethany renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
7 Units Available
Council Crossing Apartment Homes
7920 NW 21st St, Bethany, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
921 sqft
At Council Crossing we believe apartment living is more than just four walls. From the moment you walk through your front door, youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 1 mile of Bethany
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated December 19 at 12:34am
Knights Lake
23 Units Available
Hefner Hollow
6708 W Wilshire Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$660
3 Bedrooms
$730
4 Bedrooms
$975
Spacious floor plans with full-size washer and dryer and walk-in closets. Located nearby multiple recreation spots, including Soccer City and Gaillardia Country Club. Also near a wide range of restaurants like Tai Pei, Fuze, and Charleston's Restaurant.
Results within 5 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
29 Units Available
Highland Pointe Oklahoma City
500 Pointe Parkway Blvd, Yukon, OK
1 Bedroom
$901
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,011
1087 sqft
Relax in the Highland Pointe neighborhood, with quiet living. Amenities include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, pool, and patios and balconies, in a peaceful setting in the suburbs of Oklahoma City.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
Council Heights
19 Units Available
Northridge (Retreat at River Bend)
8114 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$590
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
950 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community offers pool, gym, and Internet access. Great central location, close to Northwest Expressway and Lake Hefner.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
Britton Court Yard
40 Units Available
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
9 Units Available
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1224 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights at Medical Center in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Greens
15 Units Available
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Greens
25 Units Available
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$630
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:19am
41 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Fox Run
25 Units Available
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lansbrook
9 Units Available
Lake Hefner Townhomes
7000 W Britton Rd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$624
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$674
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1251 sqft
Welcome Home to Lake Hefner Townhomes
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6001 Sw 12th St.
6001 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$682
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Anatole on MacArthur, where coming home means serenity. This apartment community is the ideal live-work-play destination.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
7315 N Country Club Drive
7315 North Country Club Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
6207 sqft
Discover the next level of complete renovation in this timeless 6207 sqft 5 bedroom home situated on Country Club Drive adjacent to the OKC Golf & Country Club.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
May-Penn
1 Unit Available
2629 NW 37th St
2629 Northwest 37th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Updated 2BD 1BA Home w/ Bonus Room Located in NW OKC!!! - This home is 983 sq ft and included a kitchen with all appliances, utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups and the garage has been converted and can be used as an office, a workout room,
Results within 10 miles of Bethany
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
36 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$940
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$760
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Downtown Oklahoma City
77 Units Available
Lift
801 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$933
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
990 sqft
Near Saint Anthony Hospital in Midtown. Updated amenities include a pool, game room, gym area and conference room. Hardwood floors and extra storage in apartments. A high-energy community welcoming pets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$680
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
21 Units Available
Drexel Flats
8800 Drexel Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$545
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$595
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$689
824 sqft
Great location close to I-44 and Will Rogers Airport. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
The Lincoln At Central Park
500 Central Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$880
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1330 sqft
Situated on 50 acres of beautiful land, The Lincoln at Central Park Apartment Homes is the epitome of luxury living in an apartment in Oklahoma City, OK.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1302 sqft
This modern community features a pool, internet cafe, basketball court and a gym. Each apartment includes walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, fireplace, and extra storage. Near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$827
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$520
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
City Guide for Bethany, OK

Welcome to Bethany! This small, sweet central Oklahoma city is home to about 20,000 people and a small, sweet Christian university. Now let’s take a look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.

Bethany is located about 12 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. As part of the OKC metropolitan district, it has a quiet, suburban, family-friendly feel with easy access to its larger neighboring city.

The western border of Bethany lies along the shores of Lake Overholser. Constructed in 1919, the city’s oldest reservoir has plenty of opportunities for fishing, boating and picnicking, so the outdoorsy type will find plenty to do here and in Bethany’s many local parks. Shopping, dining and entertainment can also be found throughout Bethany’s neighborhoods, as well as at Oklahoma City’s nearby Penn Square Mall, which is located about seven miles east of town.

You’ll be hard pressed to find a “bad” area in any of Bethany’s many charming neighborhoods. While certain blocks or apartment complexes may not have the best reputation with locals, there are several great apartment rentals and rental homes scattered around town.

Southern Nazarene University, a private Christian school with about 2,000 students annually, is located just south of the city center. In the region surrounding the school, you’ll find a great number of apartment rentals that cater to students. This means that there are studio apartments and short-term leases available. Unlike many other college campuses, the SNU area is considered quiet, safe and highly desirable throughout Bethany. Additionally, there are a number of beautiful old renovated homes in this area that are frequently available for rent. Two bedrooms here range from $450-$650 a month.

Southwest from the city center, you’ll find a couple of new apartment complexes located around Deaconess Hospital, close to Lake Overholser, in one of the safest neighborhoods in town. These new apartment complexes have tons of amenities, including gyms, clubhouses and swimming pools. Two bedrooms here range from $550-$700.

Northwest of the city center, near the Wiley Post Airport, you’ll also find a number of developments and rental homes. Many locals consider this neighborhood less than desirable because of the airport noise and the older construction. However, this region is still relatively safe and there are tons of cheap apartments! Two bedrooms here generally range from $400-$550.

Eastern portions of town are generally more settled and have less rental options. However, you can occasionally find great rental homes in these family-oriented neighborhoods. Two bedroom homes in the east generally range from $600-$800.

Allow yourself plenty of time to locate a pet friendly rental if you’re moving to Bethany with a four-legged friend. While many new developments don’t allow pets of any kind, you can generally find cat and dog friendly, independently managed apartments with a little legwork.

So welcome to Bethany! Enjoy all that this small Oklahoma City suburb has to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bethany, OK

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bethany renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

