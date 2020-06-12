/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Willoughby, OH
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
38425 North Ln
38425 North Lane, Willoughby, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
Total remodel! New Ceramic floor and carpet, new light fixtures and ceiling fans! NEW Kitchen with granite counters, new wood cabinets and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Both bathrooms have been remodeled! New window blinds.
Results within 1 mile of Willoughby
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
46 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
972 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1279 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
6436 Iroquois Trl
6436 Iroquois Trail, Mentor, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1334 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths plus a third Bonus room for a baby or an office. Everything has been refreshed! All new paint, flooring, and hardware throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Willoughby
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
9 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Euclid
1 Unit Available
1255 E 279th St
1255 East 279th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1& half bath - Property Id: 298360 large spacious 2 bedroom, 1&half bath condo with new carpet, all new hardware, 2 car park and washer and dryer in unit Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Willoughby
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1581 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Mayfield Heights
25 Units Available
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1070 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
29 Units Available
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1193 sqft
The Painesville Commons Shopping Center and Lake Erie Bluffs are both easily accessible from this property. Amenities include a picnic area, playground and 24-hour gym. Units have spacious dens, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
19 Units Available
The Village at Cobblestone Court
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1245 sqft
Many interior upgrades including paneled doors, tone-on-tone paint schemes, granite countertops, and brushed nickel hardware. Just minutes from Headlands Beach and Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. Community amenities feature pool and fitness studio.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
35 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
University Heights
22 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$990
846 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
