/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
19 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Willoughby, OH
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
37941 Euclid Ave
37941 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
Close to Downtown Willoughby 1 Year Lease (2 years no rent increase guarantee) First Floor Apartment in a Century Home No Pets Application/Processing ($15 Fee) Credit/Background Check ($35 Fee) Pictures Coming Soon Amenities: - Parking -
Results within 1 mile of Willoughby
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
40 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
690 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,535
1229 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Results within 5 miles of Willoughby
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
27 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5980 Marine Parkway, Mentor-on-the-Lake, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
780 sqft
Looking for room to stretch without having to stretch your pocketbook out of shape? Then make your new home at The Reserve at Lake Pointe! We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom suites that feature abundant closet space and much more! You'll enjoy
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Euclid
9 Units Available
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
8 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$979
800 sqft
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 10 miles of Willoughby
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Cleveland
43 Units Available
Crystal Tower
16000 Terrace Rd, East Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
844 sqft
Welcome to Crystal Tower Apartment Homes on Cleveland's East Side! Crystal Tower is the perfect location near University Circle, CWRU, Cleveland Clinic, Nela Park, and the east side business districts.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
51 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1126 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
37 Units Available
Easthaven at the Village
26900 Amhearst Cir, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
998 sqft
Modern and luxurious apartments with cathedral ceilings, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Close to I-271. Community includes a tennis court, sauna, pool, and children's playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
University Heights
21 Units Available
Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$935
610 sqft
Located in University Heights near Legacy Village and Beachwood Place. Spacious units with well-equipped kitchens and tiled kitchens and baths. Close to several colleges and universities. Community with gym and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
28 Units Available
Cobblestone Court Apartments
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,275
932 sqft
The Painesville Commons Shopping Center and Lake Erie Bluffs are both easily accessible from this property. Amenities include a picnic area, playground and 24-hour gym. Units have spacious dens, gas fireplaces and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Mayfield Heights
24 Units Available
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
809 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
19 Units Available
The Village at Cobblestone Court
842 Cobblestone Court, Painesville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,310
844 sqft
Many interior upgrades including paneled doors, tone-on-tone paint schemes, granite countertops, and brushed nickel hardware. Just minutes from Headlands Beach and Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park. Community amenities feature pool and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Mayfield Heights
6 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
533 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Euclid - Green
17 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
University Heights
1 Unit Available
WJM Cedar Properties
14214 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$725
738 sqft
Welcome to WJM Cedar Apartments, 76 garden-style suites located in University Heights and minutes from John Carroll University.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:39pm
Mayfield Heights
34 Units Available
Arbor Court
6500 Maplewood Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
Shady comfort in a friendly community. Situated in charming Mayfield Heights, Arbor Court offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience and affordability.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
Mayfield Heights
4 Units Available
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Euclid - Green
10 Units Available
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$804
662 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Similar Pages
Willoughby 1 BedroomsWilloughby 1 BedroomsWilloughby 2 BedroomsWilloughby 2 BedroomsWilloughby 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWilloughby 3 BedroomsWilloughby Apartments with BalconyWilloughby Apartments with Balcony
Willoughby Apartments with GarageWilloughby Apartments with GarageWilloughby Apartments with GymWilloughby Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilloughby Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWilloughby Apartments with ParkingWilloughby Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHWarren, OH