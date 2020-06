Amenities

Capture that high-end rental style right in the heart of downtown Warren, Ohio with this staggeringly different two-bedroom loft condo! This one-of-a-kind space is offering mixes of rustic re-purposed brickwork with a modern contemporary styling that blend industrial looks and chic design elements to bring you living space totally uncommon to this area. Located in the heart of a bustling restaurant district, across from the grassy court house square; this third story residence transcends two floors with breathtaking elegance and just the right mix of minimalist style and casual feel. The main floor offers an open living space, window lined with a stunning forward kitchen and dining area that extends out into a balcony ending catwalk. Heavy use of stainless and exposed conduit fuses with hanging lighting and like colored kitchen accent work. A half bath waits just outside the foyer as it showcases rooftop views. A custom built stairway leads to the lower family room and a second balcony overlook. The second full bath boasts an elaborate vanity before leading into the two lower bedrooms. Both bedrooms are nicely sized and offer great closet space. Laundry hookups and utilities can be found in the lower hall. Don’t miss this awesome package filled with artisan style! Rent is $1700/mo including utilities. One small dog is allowed. First month rent and security deposit is required at the time of signing. Rental application fee of $25.