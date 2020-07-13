/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Valley City, OH
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Valley City
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Valley City
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,065
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
42 Units Available
Chestnut Lake Apartments
17721 Whitney Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$718
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
840 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, spacious closets, keyless entry, and private balconies in every unit. Community amenities include heated outdoor pool, playground, fitness center, and barbecue area with picnic tables.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9650 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1071 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
18 Units Available
Royalton Greens
18572 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
920 sqft
The location and luxury you have been searching for can be found at Royalton Greens. These beautiful one and two bedroom garden apartments set the standard for apartment living in Northeast Ohio.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Aspen Lake
4502 Grand Lake Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1180 sqft
Amenities for active residents include an outdoor pool with sundeck, pond, fitness center and playground. Cable-ready units with private entries, washers/dryers and separate dining rooms. Minutes to downtown Cleveland.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Olmsted Township
27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1162 sqft
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Parkwood Village Apartments
3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently between Akron and Cleveland just off I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. Units with private entries, open kitchens, entry closets, separate showers and window coverings.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
875-877 Branch Road
875 Branch Rd, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT!!! This brand new half a million dollar renovation is nearly complete! We are located less than 2 miles from Historic Medina square and boast newly renovated 2 -bedroom, 1 full bathroom units.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
701 East Dr
701 East Drive, Brunswick, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,947
2364 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home in Brunswick OH - For rent located in Brunswick, OH this beautiful updated 2,364 sqft ranch home offers double car attached garage, 1 acre yard, 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
23205 Chandlers Ln
23205 Chandlers Lane, Olmsted Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1639 sqft
Look no further than this beautifully decorated town home. This end unit town home is located in Olmsted Falls which has recently been awarded for their exemplary school district. This 3 bed 2.
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Westbridge
160 Parkwood Drive
160 Parkwood Drive, Berea, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1409 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.