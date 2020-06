Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh

modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors. There is also a den/play

room for more fun! Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom, two additional spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom.

There is an additional half bathroom right off the kitchen on the first floor. The basement is beautifully finished with ample

storage space. Detached 2 car garage, brick patio