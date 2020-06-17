All apartments in Union
817 Nordhoff Farm Drive

Location

817 Nordhoff Farm Drive, Union, OH 45322

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! Newly remodeled home in a nice relaxed neighborhood! Spacious multi-level home with a large backyard. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a built in microwave. Separate dining area. Spacious bedrooms. Two family rooms. Storage shed. Two car attached garage. Large back deck. Come get this home TODAY!!This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

