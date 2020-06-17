817 Nordhoff Farm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! Newly remodeled home in a nice relaxed neighborhood! Spacious multi-level home with a large backyard. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a built in microwave. Separate dining area. Spacious bedrooms. Two family rooms. Storage shed. Two car attached garage. Large back deck. Come get this home TODAY!!This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.