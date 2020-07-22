/
guernsey county
12 Apartments for rent in Guernsey County, OH📍
11476 Old National Road
11476 Old National Road, Guernsey County, OH
Studio
$1,500
Total 3 acres with additional acreage available. Located within minutes of 70/77 Interchange off State Route 40.
59244 Claysville
59244 Claysville Road, Guernsey County, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
1 Bedroom camper with all utilities included in a quiet wooded setting. Conveniently located and ready to move in. This is camper #3
63934 Coal Rd
63934 Coal Road, Guernsey County, OH
Studio
$4,500
8 acres of vacant land. Electric hookup available, county water provided - will need to pay tap fee. Located within minutes of 70/77 Interchange off Old Washington/Cambridge Exit - State Route 40.
1501 Morton Ave
1501 Morton Ave, Cambridge, OH
Studio
$8,000
38000 sqft
Big commercial building and another building both total approx 38,000 ST. Foyer & office are with private bathroom. 3 men & women restrooms. 5 loading docks. 6 warehouses total. 3 phase. 480 transformer.
11342 East Pike Rd
11342 East Pike Road, Guernsey County, OH
Studio
$15,000
Located within minutes of 70/77 Interchange, off I70 - Old Washington/ Cambridge Exit, State Route 40. Two large commercial buildings with office and shop areas totaling over 23,470 square feet all enclosed with security fence.
5748 Glenn Hwy
5748 John Glenn Highway, Guernsey County, OH
Studio
$4,800
5163 sqft
Nice office building. Has 7 private offices. Big reception area. Mens & ladies bathroom. 1 full bath & 1/2 bath. Full kitchen 24 x 40 building for storage or safety meetings.
11422 Old National Rd
11422 Old National Road, Guernsey County, OH
Studio
$12,000
Conveniently located within minutes from 70/77 Interchange off State Route 40; over 6070 square feet with 220 amp power heated warehouse/shop. 2 restrooms along with 3 large bay doors. Total 10 acres available.
53764 Spencer Rd.
53764 Spencer Road, Guernsey County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$700
Farm House - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Farm house located out in the country with a beautiful setting and view. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3858018)
Results within 5 miles of Guernsey County
28189 Oak Hill Rd
28189 Oak Hill Rd, Noble County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Privacy in this newer built home; 2 Bedrooms on Main level, full bath and open Living Room and Kitchen; 3rd bedroom and full bath on second level. Covered parking; Garage not included in rental. Walkout basement could be additional bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Guernsey County
62190 Bailey Rd
62190 Bailey Road, Belmont County, OH
Studio
$3,500
4300 sqft
A combination of abundant office space and a large garage that is difficult to find. Located 1 mile east of Barnesville, this commercial space is conveniently located in proximity of western Belmont County.
63539 Mount Olivett Rd
63539 Mount Olivett Road, Belmont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1539 sqft
This one has a country setting with almost an acre of level yard. You'll walk in to find an open concept living and dining room area that flows in to the kitchen.
8540 East Pike
8540 East Pike, Muskingum County, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
Warehouse - $5000 per month 1 yr lease required, $5000 deposit - triple net
