2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:11 PM
30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Trotwood, OH
5 Units Available
421 N Broadway St
421 North Broadway Street, Trotwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Move in ready! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298465)
Results within 1 mile of Trotwood
Wesleyan Hill
1 Unit Available
3635 Karwin Dr
3635 Karwin Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$595
756 sqft
Welcome to 3635 Karwin Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45406 This is a 2 bedroom, 1 full bath end unit apartment. Stove & refrigerator provided. Basement has W/D hookups and plenty of storage space.
Results within 5 miles of Trotwood
10 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Downtown Dayton
17 Units Available
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3215 Merrimac Avenue,
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3215 Merrimac Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
220 E Bruce Ave
220 East Bruce Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
Move in ready! (RLNE5298497)
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
333 East Bruce Avenue - 4
333 E Bruce Ave, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a well kept building close to everything
Edgemont
1 Unit Available
1524 Alwildy Avenue - 1
1524 Alwildy Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Nice spacious duplex that freshly renovated. Unit is not ready until 2nd or 3rd week of June as it is being completely renovated. Street is a quiet street with easy access to the highway and anything you might need.
Edgemont
1 Unit Available
1526 Alwildy Avenue - 1
1526 Alwildy Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Spacious two bedroom side of duplex with town home set up. Unit is currently being renovated and will be ready to rent by mid June. We are currently accepting deposits on units now. Close to highway and everything you need. Sits on quiet street
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1966 Victoria Avenue
1966 Victoria Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
2 Unit multi-family home 12 month lease Deposit: $750 Hardwood floors, full basement, recently renovated, new windows. Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups (washer and dryer available), Refrigerator, stove.
Madden Hill
1 Unit Available
2350 GERMANTOWN ST
2350 Germantown Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
886 sqft
2350 GERMANTOWN -2 BED, 1 BATH $650 - this is a one story home that has living, dining, kitchen with appliances, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, unfinished basement, central a.c. new carpet, updated. The rent is $650. The deposit is $600.
Dayton View Triangle
1 Unit Available
1025 Cumberland Ave - 2
1025 Cumberland Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment! you will love it. Residents pay DP&L, Vectren and a $35 a month water fee. You can apply at fflpm.managebuilding.com. Call Antoine at 937-825-0678.
Results within 10 miles of Trotwood
1 Unit Available
The Voyageur
841 Gawain Cir, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$881
1000 sqft
The Voyageur offers one, two and three bedroom apartments & townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stainless steel kitchen appliances, optional in-home washers & dryer rental, a new cabinetry & countertops, central air
8 Units Available
Indian Lookout
1651 S Elm St, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$890
1053 sqft
Located in the Indian Lookout community with easy access to I-75 and I-675, and dozens of shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation venues. Special features include wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and gym.
1 Unit Available
Oakwood Apartments
1308 Camphill Way, West Carrollton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
1320 Camphill Way #3 Available 07/10/20 - (RLNE2822679)
9 Units Available
Washington Place
8801 Motter Ln, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
Convenient complex located close to shops and restaurants in Dayton Mall. Modern apartments with breakfast bar, air conditioning, large closets and washer/dryer. Amenities on site include clubhouse, dry cleaning, fitness center and pool.
5 Units Available
Washington Park
7605 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
There's a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym on site at this community. Residents have in-unit laundry and washer/dryer hookups. Sam's Club, I-65 and shopping options are all nearby.
13 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
1 Unit Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$796
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.
Contact for Availability
Preserve at Sagebrook
3091 Sagebrook Dr, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$877
1037 sqft
WELCOME TO PRESERVE AT SAGEBROOK The ideal Miamisburg location awaits! Conveniently located, Preserve at Sagebrook Apartments for rent in Miamisburg, Ohio is nestled off of North Springboro Pike and just minutes away from great shopping, dining and
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Twin Towers
1 Unit Available
829 Steele Avenue,
829 Steele Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
974 sqft
829 Steele Avenue, Available 06/19/20 829 Steele Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
2034 Leo Street
2034 Leo Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
888 sqft
Make yourself at home in this clean 2-bedroom home! - This cute 2-bedroom brick home is freshly painted and has all new windows! Now accepting applications. We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult.
Wright View
1 Unit Available
152 N Cherrywood Ave
152 North Cherrywood Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath Duplex Appliances includes fridge & stove. Over 900+ sq ft living space. No pets.