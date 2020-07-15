Apartment List
/
OH
/
tipp city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Tipp City, OH with garages

Tipp City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Tipp City
3044 Burgyne Court, Tipp City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1348 sqft
Apartment features energy-efficient two-bedroom units with spacious living areas. Convenient access to the U.S. Air Force Museum, Carriage Hill MetroPark and the University of Dayton.
Results within 5 miles of Tipp City

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
4788 Olde Park Drive
4788 Olde Park Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1359 sqft
4788 Olde Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Park Town - Bethel Schools 3 Bed 2 Bath Swimming Pool - This lovely home in Bethel Local School District features 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Fenced Back Yard with In Ground Swimming Pool, Attached 2 Car Garage and

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
328 Morehead St
328 Morehead Street, Troy, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1060 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 1 bath home is newly remodeled with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Features an eat in kitchen that is open to the living room, with ceiling fans in the living room and first floor bedroom. (RLNE4862131)

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4215 Bergamot Drive
4215 Bergamot Drive, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
4215 Bergamot Drive Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Four Bedroom/Four Bath Home In Carriage Trail North of I-70 In Tipp City - Minutes From Shopping, Restaurants, Parks/Green Space, Carriage Hill Farm, State Route 201, State Route 202, State Route 40
Results within 10 miles of Tipp City

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5920 Chambersburg Road
5920 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cozy 3 bedroom brick home , 1 bath, 1 car garage. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5920-chambersburg-rd-huber-heights-oh-45424-usa/50d5ae46-8467-4fb5-9cc1-776368204125 (RLNE5910187)

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
331 Springbrook Boulevard
331 Springbrook Boulevard, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1548 sqft
331 Springbrook Boulevard Available 07/24/20 331 Springbrook Blvd 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6746 harshmansville Rd.
6746 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$985
1300 sqft
Single house near Dayton Air force Base - Property Id: 132795 Single house near Dayton Air force 3 bedrooms , 2 bath New flooring Central air conditioning and heating Attached garage W/ refrigerator, ranger, w/d.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3843 Addison Avenue
3843 Addison Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
922 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with Garage - This 3 bedroom, single bath home is a little gem. With hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, ceramic in the bath and kitchen, and the only carpet is in the upstairs bedroom, upkeep is a breeze.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7085 Sandalview Drive
7085 Sandalview Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1696 sqft
Wonderful Spacious Brick Ranch 3br 2ba home in Huber Heights - Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath Cascade model home with an open concept, split floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
554 Burgess Avenue
554 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
Coming Soon!!! This brick/Alum. ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. One woodburning fireplace, attached garage and huge back yard. Family room! For more information or to view the rental criteria please visit the link below. https://rentconrex.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4355 Rundell Avenue,
4355 Rundell Drive, Clayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1363 sqft
4355 Rundell Avenue, Available 07/31/20 4355 Rundell Ave 3BR/2.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Tipp City, OH

Tipp City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Tipp City Apartments with GaragesTipp City Apartments with Parking
Tipp City Dog Friendly Apartments
Tipp City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OHMiamisburg, OHFairborn, OHLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHLima, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHSidney, OHForest Park, OHKenwood, OHSouth Lebanon, OHWoodlawn, OH
Four Bridges, OHSharonville, OHGreenville, OHTroy, OHTrenton, OHUrbana, OHTrotwood, OHGermantown, OHMonroe, OHRichmond, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton
Sinclair Community CollegeMiami University-Hamilton
Miami University-Oxford