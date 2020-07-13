/
apartments with pool
18 Apartments for rent in Sunbury, OH with pool
Sunbury Pointe
2199 Rushmore Lane, Sunbury, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1459 sqft
With world-class amenities and a prime location in Sunbury, Ohio, just minutes from the Tanger Outlets, our apartments give residents everything they could ever want, with access to everything they could need.
Results within 10 miles of Sunbury
Little Turtle
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Wynstone
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,077
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Polaris
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,029
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1290 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
Little Turtle
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Worthington Park
The Vanguard of Polaris Apartments
8115 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1300 sqft
In a natural setting just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site amenities include a Starbucks cafe, fitness center, in-suite washers and dryers, and lots of entertainment. Updated interiors with stainless steel appliances.
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
Oak Creek at Polaris
9000 Oak Village Blvd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
844 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with smart home technology! When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.
Central College
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,140
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
West Albany
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Polaris
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$846
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1285 sqft
Do you want to live right in the middle of one of the hottest parts of town? Polaris Place has it all, in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Columbus! You will have the world at your fingertips, and a top-of-the-line, modern apartment to
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Central College
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.
5839 Yellowfin Lane
5839 Yellowfin Ln, Delaware County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1989 sqft
You will love the location, amenties and care-free lifestyle this open design, upper level, ranch-style condo affords in the desirable community of The Village at Olentangy Crossing, Beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 extra bonus room, 2 bathroom condo in
Polaris North
9109 Polaris Lakes Drive
9109 Polaris Lakes Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1428 sqft
Awesome Ranch condo has a great location within the community overlooking green space & woods. Interior, with 9' ceilings, has been freshly painted.
West Albany
5604 Pittsford Drive
5604 Pittsford Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1954 sqft
2 BEDR, 2 1/2 BATH, GRANITE COUNTERS, HARDWOOD FLRS, STAINLESS APPL, ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE, 1954 SQ.FT., CLUB HOUSE, POOL, TENNIS.