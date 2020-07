Amenities

6723 Highland Ave. Available 08/01/20 Not your average rental! Updated 4 bed 2 bath in Silverton - Not your average rental, this home was occupied by the home owner until recent relocation. Very well maintained home for your future enjoyment!

Gorgeous updated single family home in Silverton. 4 bedrooms 2 full baths. Central heat and air. Updated kitchen and appliances. Lovely hardwood flooring and carpeting throughout the home. Includes a free security alarm with monitoring is provided.



Great location! Available for Showing late July 2020



NO SECTION 8



Qualfication Requirements:

Income must be 3.5 times market rent

Credit score above 680.00

No prior evictions

Criminal background check up to 10 years

NO PETS

NO SMOKING



Call 513-823-2123 Extension 1 for more info

Or visit us at www.rawpropertymanagement.com

Jonathan Roth, Broker

RAW Property Management



(RLNE5005747)