Sidney, OH
805 Dingman Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:02 AM

805 Dingman Street

805 Dingman Street · (937) 492-3010
Location

805 Dingman Street, Sidney, OH 45365

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Single family house located 5 minutes from downtown Sidney. Newly renovated with laminate floors and carpeting in the bedrooms. Bedrooms have large closets. Laundry chute. The full basement has w/d hook-up and is available for storage. The back yard is fenced in with storage shed. Central air and gas heat. No pets. Tenant pays for all utilities (gas, electric and water). Tenant screening includes income and assets, credit and criminal background check.
Quaint two bedroom single family house in quiet family neighborhood, located on a dead end street. City playground in walking distance. Open living/dinning room. Laundry hook-ups in the basement. Large fenced in yard with storage shed at the back.

Central air, gas heat,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Dingman Street have any available units?
805 Dingman Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 805 Dingman Street have?
Some of 805 Dingman Street's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Dingman Street currently offering any rent specials?
805 Dingman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Dingman Street pet-friendly?
No, 805 Dingman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sidney.
Does 805 Dingman Street offer parking?
No, 805 Dingman Street does not offer parking.
Does 805 Dingman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Dingman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Dingman Street have a pool?
No, 805 Dingman Street does not have a pool.
Does 805 Dingman Street have accessible units?
No, 805 Dingman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Dingman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Dingman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Dingman Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 805 Dingman Street has units with air conditioning.
