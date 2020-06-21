805 Dingman Street

Amenities

Single family house located 5 minutes from downtown Sidney. Newly renovated with laminate floors and carpeting in the bedrooms. Bedrooms have large closets. Laundry chute. The full basement has w/d hook-up and is available for storage. The back yard is fenced in with storage shed. Central air and gas heat. No pets. Tenant pays for all utilities (gas, electric and water). Tenant screening includes income and assets, credit and criminal background check.

Quaint two bedroom single family house in quiet family neighborhood, located on a dead end street. City playground in walking distance. Open living/dinning room. Laundry hook-ups in the basement. Large fenced in yard with storage shed at the back.



