DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY!!! Prime land available with over 300 feet of interstate frontage. This large 5 acres tract is located at the corner of 25A and I-75. The ADT on I-75 in 2013 was 38,900 per day. This site is what used to be the Sidney VFW Post and includes a 10,650 square foot building. All city utilities are at the property including natural gas. Excellent visibility and accessibility for many commercial uses such as hotel, restaurant, retail, convenience store, or gas station.