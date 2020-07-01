All apartments in Sandusky
Last updated July 1 2020 at 5:01 PM

408 Jackson Street

408 Jackson St · (419) 239-3472
Location

408 Jackson St, Sandusky, OH 44870

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 Bedroom downtown Sandusky Century home. Walking distance from downtown bars, restaurants, bay, library and so much more. The 2 bedrooms and the bathroom are upstairs and the kitchen and living room are downstairs.

One bedroom is a decent size, the other bedroom is very small... would not be metro approved due to the size of the second bedroom.

ALL UTILITIES are included. NO PREVIOUS ARRESTS OR EVICTIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED. NO PARTYING, LOUD MUSIC OR FIGHTING WILL BE TOLERATED

Includes stove and refrigerator, laundry available off site in neighboring property owners also own.
Beautiful downtown building near library, schools, churches, restaurants, bars and Sandusky Bay.

All utilities included.

Telephone interview will take place during initial call. Recent police issues or evictions will disqualify. Loud music, parties or fighting will not be tolerated.

No smoking...

Rent is expected on the 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Jackson Street have any available units?
408 Jackson Street has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 Jackson Street have?
Some of 408 Jackson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
408 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Jackson Street is pet friendly.
Does 408 Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 408 Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 408 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 408 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 408 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 408 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Jackson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Jackson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
