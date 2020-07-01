408 Jackson Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom downtown Sandusky Century home. Walking distance from downtown bars, restaurants, bay, library and so much more. The 2 bedrooms and the bathroom are upstairs and the kitchen and living room are downstairs.



One bedroom is a decent size, the other bedroom is very small... would not be metro approved due to the size of the second bedroom.



ALL UTILITIES are included. NO PREVIOUS ARRESTS OR EVICTIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED. NO PARTYING, LOUD MUSIC OR FIGHTING WILL BE TOLERATED



Includes stove and refrigerator, laundry available off site in neighboring property owners also own.

Beautiful downtown building near library, schools, churches, restaurants, bars and Sandusky Bay.



Telephone interview will take place during initial call. Recent police issues or evictions will disqualify. Loud music, parties or fighting will not be tolerated.



No smoking...



Rent is expected on the 1st.