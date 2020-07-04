4266 Williams Ave

Amenities
Located near Plainfield Rd, close to Cross County Hwy, Kenwood Towne Center, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
Features incl; fresh paint, new laminate flooring, updated kitchen & bath w/ washer/dryer for tenant use. Fenced yard, walkout to patio, oversized detached 2 car garage and more!
*No Pets*
For a virtal tour, copy and paste the link below:https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/2Bm4vG0eoMWZdJeyElMJkzNL69Rbx8yq
*For more information or to schedule a showing please visit our website at www.equityteam.com*