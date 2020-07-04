All apartments in Rossmoyne
Find more places like 4266 Williams Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rossmoyne, OH
/
4266 Williams Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

4266 Williams Ave

4266 Williams Avenue · (513) 443-5862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4266 Williams Avenue, Rossmoyne, OH 45236
Deer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Located near Plainfield Rd, close to Cross County Hwy, Kenwood Towne Center, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Features incl; fresh paint, new laminate flooring, updated kitchen & bath w/ washer/dryer for tenant use. Fenced yard, walkout to patio, oversized detached 2 car garage and more!

*No Pets*
For a virtal tour, copy and paste the link below:https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/2Bm4vG0eoMWZdJeyElMJkzNL69Rbx8yq

*For more information or to schedule a showing please visit our website at www.equityteam.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4266 Williams Ave have any available units?
4266 Williams Ave has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4266 Williams Ave have?
Some of 4266 Williams Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4266 Williams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4266 Williams Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4266 Williams Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4266 Williams Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4266 Williams Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4266 Williams Ave offers parking.
Does 4266 Williams Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4266 Williams Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4266 Williams Ave have a pool?
No, 4266 Williams Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4266 Williams Ave have accessible units?
No, 4266 Williams Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4266 Williams Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4266 Williams Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4266 Williams Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4266 Williams Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4266 Williams Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHBeavercreek, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHFlorence, KYMiamisburg, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHCovington, KY
Lebanon, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHBurlington, KYNewport, KYKenwood, OHSharonville, OHNorwood, OHWoodlawn, OHMilford, OHDayton, KY
Forest Park, OHFort Thomas, KYBeckett Ridge, OHBellevue, KYForestville, OHNew Burlington, OHSouthgate, KYWilder, KYFour Bridges, OHCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity