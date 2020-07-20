810 Rosehill

Amenities

This three bedroom home opens to the livingroom with beautiful hardwood floors and stone fireplace. To the right you enter an open kitchen and dining area. There is another room at the back of the house perfect for an office or play room. Off of the dining are is a first floor bedroom with half bath. Upstairs has two bedrooms and a large bathroom. This room has a separate shower, soaker tub, and high wall mounted toilet all surrounded by custom tile. There is no central air.



This home sits on a large lot with three car garage and privacy fenced pool area. The pool has a gazebo, shower, diving board, and bar.



Tenant is responsible for pool service and lawn care.



