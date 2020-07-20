All apartments in Reynoldsburg
810 Rosehill

810 Rosehill Road · No Longer Available
Location

810 Rosehill Road, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This three bedroom home opens to the livingroom with beautiful hardwood floors and stone fireplace. To the right you enter an open kitchen and dining area. There is another room at the back of the house perfect for an office or play room. Off of the dining are is a first floor bedroom with half bath. Upstairs has two bedrooms and a large bathroom. This room has a separate shower, soaker tub, and high wall mounted toilet all surrounded by custom tile. There is no central air.

This home sits on a large lot with three car garage and privacy fenced pool area. The pool has a gazebo, shower, diving board, and bar.

Tenant is responsible for pool service and lawn care.

View the 3D tour: https://livetour.istaging.com/c8480a89-d71a-4da7-af2d-a4ce992c6f50

Pre-qualify and schedule an appointment directly with my calendar at:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/wwwrentingohiocom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Rosehill have any available units?
810 Rosehill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
What amenities does 810 Rosehill have?
Some of 810 Rosehill's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Rosehill currently offering any rent specials?
810 Rosehill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Rosehill pet-friendly?
No, 810 Rosehill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reynoldsburg.
Does 810 Rosehill offer parking?
Yes, 810 Rosehill offers parking.
Does 810 Rosehill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Rosehill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Rosehill have a pool?
Yes, 810 Rosehill has a pool.
Does 810 Rosehill have accessible units?
No, 810 Rosehill does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Rosehill have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Rosehill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Rosehill have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Rosehill does not have units with air conditioning.
