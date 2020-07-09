6545 Roselawn Ave

Amenities

Ranch home in Reynoldsburg's Huber subdivision. This 4 BR, 2 BA home has brand new carpeting and paint throughout. White trim/doors, updated kitchen, newer appliances, covered back patio, fenced yard, over-sized 1 car attached garage and more. 4th bedroom has glass french doors. Washer and dryer included. This home has no basement. *Owner is a licensed realtor in the state of Ohio.

