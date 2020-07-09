All apartments in Reynoldsburg
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

6545 Roselawn Ave

6545 Roselawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6545 Roselawn Avenue, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 02/01/20 Reynoldsburg Ranch - Property Id: 206532

Ranch home in Reynoldsburg's Huber subdivision. This 4 BR, 2 BA home has brand new carpeting and paint throughout. White trim/doors, updated kitchen, newer appliances, covered back patio, fenced yard, over-sized 1 car attached garage and more. 4th bedroom has glass french doors. Washer and dryer included. This home has no basement. *Owner is a licensed realtor in the state of Ohio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206532
Property Id 206532

(RLNE5480992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6545 Roselawn Ave have any available units?
6545 Roselawn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reynoldsburg, OH.
What amenities does 6545 Roselawn Ave have?
Some of 6545 Roselawn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6545 Roselawn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6545 Roselawn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6545 Roselawn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6545 Roselawn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reynoldsburg.
Does 6545 Roselawn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6545 Roselawn Ave offers parking.
Does 6545 Roselawn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6545 Roselawn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6545 Roselawn Ave have a pool?
No, 6545 Roselawn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6545 Roselawn Ave have accessible units?
No, 6545 Roselawn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6545 Roselawn Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6545 Roselawn Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6545 Roselawn Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6545 Roselawn Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
