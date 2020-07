Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful four bedroom, four bath gem located in Powell, Liberty township. You'll enjoy the open floor plan, arched doors & abundant natural light throughout. The backyard has a wood patio with attached paver patio, wrought iron fencing, and mature trees. First floor bedroom, and finished lower level with full bath creates plenty of living space. Brand new beautiful flooring throughout the whole home! Home available 5/15/2019.